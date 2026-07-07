GECO Launches its First Brand Film, 'The Geco Tales: The Castaway'

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7: GECO, the nature-inspired construction solutions brand from the VNC Group, today unveiled its first-ever brand film, 'The Geco Tales: The Castaway'. The film marks a milestone for the young brand, translating its founding metaphor -- the gecko's extraordinary natural ability to hold -- into a cinematic fable.

Advertisement

'The Geco Tales: The Castaway' follows a lone castaway stranded on a deserted island after a storm wrecks his boat. With no help in sight, he is found by a gecko that delivers GECO Tile Adhesive and GECO Epoxy Tile Grout to the shore. Guided by the creature, the castaway rebuilds his wrecked vessel piece by piece -- fixing tiles, sealing leaks, and finally sailing home. The story dramatizes the brand's core belief that the right hold can change everything, and carries its signature positioning: Inspired by nature. Engineered to hold.

Advertisement

YouTube Link: Watch The Geco Tales: The Castaway | Tamil

The film puts GECO's tile and stone fixing solutions at the heart of the story -- the tile adhesives and grouting solutions that anchor the brand's range. Under the GECO name, the VNC Group brings together its tile fixing, adhesives and sealants, and tapes categories into a single, unified brand, with the tile and stone fixing line leading the way.

Advertisement

GECO was founded in 2021 under the VNC Group, which has operated across categories since 1983. In a short span, GECO has built a distribution network of more than 1,000 retail outlets across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and was recognised by Industry Outlook as a Top 10 Adhesives & Sealants manufacturer in 2024.

"With GECO, the VNC Group is expanding into an entirely new category -- tile and stone fixing solutions -- and The Castaway is where that journey begins," said Gokul Basker, Brand Founder, GECO & Partner, VNC Group. "For over four decades, VNC has built its name across welding consumables, steel and fencing solutions. GECO extends that legacy into the world of tile fixing solutions, sealants and tapes, giving builders and applicators a brand of their own. This film is our first step, and there's much more to come."

Commenting on the film, Director Yokesh R (Yoki) of The Paper Plane, Chennai said, "A fable lives or dies on whether you believe in its world. We wanted the island, the storm and the little gecko to feel real enough that a simple truth about holding on could land emotionally. For a brand built on nature's own engineering, telling the story as a fable felt exactly right."

'The Geco Tales: The Castaway' premieres in July 2026, across GECO's YouTube channel, television, OTT and social media platforms. The film is positioned as the first episode in an ongoing brand story-world, The Geco Tales.

About GECO

GECO is the VNC Group's dedicated brand for construction solutions, spanning tile & stone fixing solutions, adhesives and sealants, and tapes. Inspired by the gecko's natural adhesion mechanism and engineered for dependable performance, GECO's tile and stone fixing solutions lead a growing range built for professional contractors, civil engineers, architects and applicators. GECO is distributed across Tamil Nadu and Kerala through a network of 1,000+ retail outlets.

About VNC Group

Headquartered in Karur, Tamil Nadu, VNC Group is a diversified enterprise with strong market leadership across welding consumables, steel wires, and fencing solutions. With over 40 years of commitment to creating lasting value, VNC's BEST range of brands serves more than 8,000 retailers across South India. VNC launched GECO and Indicus Paints in 2021 and has been rapidly expanding product offerings across both categories. VNC is also a leading distributor for Tata Steel, managing a wide portfolio of their retail products across Tamil Nadu.

For more information about GECO, visit www.thegeco.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)