Geeken Seating Collection Partners with 92.7 BIG FM, Appoints Sahil Mangla as Managing Director

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New Delhi [India], July 27: Geeken Seating Collection Private Limited, one of India's leading manufacturers of Home, workplace, institutional, educational, and healthcare furniture solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Reliance Broadcast Network Limited (92.7 BIG FM), alongside the appointment of Mr. Sahil Mangla as Managing Director. As part of the transaction, the investment arm of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited has acquired a majority stake in Geeken.

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This partnership positions Reliance Broadcast Network Limited strategically in India's expanding furniture market and aims at accelerating growth improve market share in domestic and export markets. Mr. Kedar Nath Pandey continues as Chairman, with Mr. Rajiv Kapoor as CEO and Mr. Maninder Singh as President-Sales, continuing to lead day-to-day operations.

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Mr. Kedar Nath Pandey, Chairman, said: "This partnership marks an important milestone in Geeken's evolution. With Mr. Sahil Mangla joining as Managing Director and the backing of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, we are confident of taking Geeken to the next level while preserving the values that have made us successful."

Mr. Sahil Mangla, Managing Director, said: "I am honoured to join Geeken at such an exciting stage of its growth journey. Our focus will be on innovation, operational excellence, and best-in-class customer service at par with global standards. We will leverage Reliance Broadcast Network Limited's ecosystem to scale Geeken's furniture solutions across new geographies and segments."

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Geeken has engaged Ernst & Young (EY) as strategic advisors to guide the next phase of transformation and growth at the company.

About Geeken Seating Collection

Founded in 1997, Geeken Seating Collection Pvt. Ltd. is among India's leading manufacturers of home, office, institutional, educational, healthcare and storage furniture solutions.

About Reliance Broadcast Network Limited

Reliance Broadcast Network Limited (RBNL) operates 92.7 BIG FM, India's largest private FM radio network, alongside its strategic investments in media and business solutions.

Website: www.geeken.in

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