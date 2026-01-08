Geeks of Gurukul partners with government of Madhya Pradesh and EDU Chain to digitize 50 million academic records

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], Jaunary 8: EDU Chain, a blockchain-powered credentialing and education infrastructure network by Open Campus, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Madhya Pradesh and Geeks of Gurukul to digitize the state of Madhya Pradesh's 50 million student and graduate academic records.

The digitization initiative will be overseen over the next 18 months by a joint steering committee representing EDU Chain, the government of Madhya Pradesh and Geeks of Gurukul. EDU Chain will provide the underlying infrastructure to create verifiable digital credentials for the students and graduates of universities in Madhya Pradesh.

The partnership will leverage EDU Chain's ecosystem to issue verifiable credentials, digital IDs, wallets and smart cards to streamline academic record retrieval and enhance the identity verification process. Employers will gain access to secure blockchain-based records that can be verified quickly, thereby cutting administrative costs, strengthening employer confidence, and helping to improve job-seeking for Indian graduates.

Honourable Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai C. Patel, said: "Blockchain is a transformative technology, and I am glad that it is coming into education through EDU Chain. The scale of this digitization effort will transform how qualifications are verified, fostering a trusted job market and unlocking opportunities for millions of young professionals."

Mo Ezeldin, President of Open Campus, said: "By combining Open Campus's blockchain credentialing with EDU Chain's financing solutions, we're breaking down barriers to education and employment. This project sets a precedent for digital public infrastructure, offering a model for other states across India and nations across the globe."

About EDU Chain

EDU Chain is the first blockchain for education, launched by Open Campus to support education finance and consumer products. It is powered by the $EDU token and built to make educational records secure, verifiable, and portable for learners and institutions. Dozens of dApps for learning, earning, gaming, and finance are live or in development at educhain.xyz/ecosystem.

