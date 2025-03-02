GeM emerges as game-changer in public procurement in India

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has emerged as a game-changer in public procurement, creating an open and inclusive platform that benefits not just government buyers but also local entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses.

Public procurement plays a crucial role in a nation's economic growth, directly impacting the lives of its citizens.

When governments purchase goods and services efficiently and transparently, it not only ensures the effective use of public funds but also stimulates economic opportunities for businesses of all sizes. This, in turn, drives employment, promotes innovation, and contributes to overall societal development.

In alignment with the societal development of the nation, GeM has enabled startups to fulfil orders worth Rs 35,950 crore. Women entrepreneurs comprise 8 per cent of the total seller base on GeM, with cumulative 177,786 Udyam-verified women micro, and small enterprises (MSE) registered on the GeM portal, having fulfilled a cumulative order value of Rs 46,615 crore.

What is GeM?

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is an online platform for public procurement in India which was envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative was launched on August 09, 2016 by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with the objective to create an open and transparent procurement platform for government buyers.

GeM is characterized by three core elements: openness, fairness, and inclusiveness.

Here are some of the key features of GeM:

SWAYATT:

SWAYATT is portal's commitment to enhance ease of doing business and establish direct market linkages to annual public procurement for startups, women entrepreneurs, Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs), Self Help Groups (SHGs) and youth, especially those from backward sections of the society.

Since inception, the initiative is focused at facilitating the training and onboarding of last-mile sellers, developing women entrepreneurship and encouraging participation and small-scale businesses in government procurement.

Startup Runway 2.0: Showcasing Innovation:

Startup Runway 2.0 is an opportunity for Startups to showcase their innovative products and services to Government buyers and engage in public procurement. GeM has created a dedicated marketplace category for all Startups to list their products and services, irrespective of their DPIIT-certification.

The platform offers Startups all the marketplace functionalities that are available to regular sellers and the objective is to spur "Make In India" procurement from India Startups.

Womaniya: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs:

"Womaniya" initiative seeks to showcase products made by women entrepreneurs and women self-help groups [WSHGs], and spur Women entrepreneurship by aligning them with opportunities to sell their products to various Government ministries, departments and institutions. GeM has specially categorized products such as handicrafts and handloom, accessories, jute and coir products, bamboo products, organic foods, spices, home decor and office furnishings for ease-in-procurement.

Womaniya aligns with Government's initiative of reserving 3 percent in public procurement from women MSME entrepreneurs and this offers immense potential for procurement.

MSME SC/ST entrepreneurs on GeM:

GeM is collaborating with various stakeholders from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises [MSME] ecosystem with special focus on entrepreneurs from the Scheduled Caste/ Schedule Tribes [SC/ ST].

The partnership is based on the objective of achieving the mandatory procurement goal of 25 percent from MSMEs and a sub target procurement of 4 percent goods and services from MSME entrepreneurs within SC/ ST communities, by all government departments and public sector enterprises [PSE]. This initiative seeks to encourage active participation of MSE sector in public procurement.

The Saras Collection: Celebrating Handcrafted Excellence:

The SARAS Collection is a pristine handcrafted collection of handicrafts, handloom textiles, office decor, furnishings, accessories, event souvenirs, personal hygiene and care products from top of the line SHGs in India.

GeM Statistics: A Snapshot of Growth and Impact:

The latest statistics reveal significant activity in the marketplace, showcasing a robust ecosystem with 162,985 primary buyers, 228,754 secondary buyers, and a diverse range of 11,006 product categories and 332 service categories.

In the last financial year, the order volume reached 62,86,543, with an order value of Rs 4,03,305 Crore. Continuing its momentum, the current financial year has already recorded 61,23,691 orders worth Rs 452,594 crore. Notably, 37.87 per cent of the total order value is attributed to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), underscoring GeM's role in empowering local businesses and fostering inclusive economic growth.

As GeM continues to evolve, it remains committed to its vision of creating a sustainable, open, and competitive marketplace, driving India's progress towards inclusive and transparent public procurement practices. (ANI)

