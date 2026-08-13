Gem, jewellery exports rise 2.44% to USD 9.17 bn in Apr-Jul, studded gold up 21%

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): India's gross gem and jewellery exports rose 2.44 per cent in US dollar terms to USD 9.17 billion during April-July 2026, led by a 21.09 per cent rise in studded gold jewellery exports, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said.

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The export growth was driven by value-added segments, with silver jewellery shipments rising 72.19 per cent and platinum jewellery exports increasing 17.20 per cent during the four-month period. Polished lab-grown diamond exports also grew 7.47 per cent.

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In July, however, overall exports remained largely stable at USD 2.35 billion, up 0.38 per cent from USD 2.34 billion a year earlier. Gold jewellery exports rose 8.73 per cent during the month, with studded gold jewellery growing 21.36 per cent on demand from the UAE, Hong Kong and Singapore.

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Gold prices fell 3.88 per cent in July to USD 4,073.92 per troy ounce from USD 4,238.32 in June, following a 10.28 per cent month-on-month decline in June.

GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali said, "We remain optimistic. IIJS Bharat Premiere 2026 was a resounding success, attracting over 61,000 visitors, including more than 5,000 international visitors from 80 countries. The business generated at the show is expected to translate into shipments in the coming months, and we are confident this will contribute positively to India's export performance ahead."

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Gold jewellery, including plain and studded jewellery, remained the largest product segment, with exports rising 5.87 per cent to USD 4.03 billion during April-July. Studded gold jewellery exports stood at USD 2.24 billion.

Silver jewellery exports rose to USD 508.18 million, while platinum jewellery shipments increased to USD 77.82 million. Polished lab-grown diamond exports stood at USD 408.50 million.

In July, the performance of other major categories was weaker. Cut and polished diamond exports declined 18.23 per cent, while polished lab-grown diamond exports fell 8.23 per cent. Silver and platinum jewellery exports also declined marginally during the month.

Bhansali also said the recently introduced Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2026 could help India move towards becoming a global diamond trading hub by providing a 15-year income tax exemption to foreign companies trading rough diamonds through Special Notified Zones. (ANI)

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