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Home / Business / GeM showcases indigenous crafts through ‘The AABHAR Collection’ storefront for public procurement

GeM showcases indigenous crafts through ‘The AABHAR Collection’ storefront for public procurement

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ANI
Updated At : 03:28 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) promotes ‘The AABHAR Collection’, an online storefront displaying curated gift items and hampers sourced from regional craft hubs across the country, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The digital catalogue features products tied to the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative and Geographical Indication (GI) tags. This platform provides government buyers with access to regional goods while creating commercial avenues for artisans, weavers, rural entrepreneurs, and women-led enterprises.

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Chief Executive Officer of GeM, Mihir Kumar, highlighted the wider reach established through this network during the launch of the campaign.

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“The Aabhar Collection marks an important milestone in enhancing visibility of indigenous arts and crafts, showcasing the rich tapestry of Indian heritage and culture,” Kumar said.

He noted that the initiative concentrates on “empowering underserved seller groups through the network of Central and State Handicraft and Handloom Emporiums.”

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At present, the dedicated storefront hosts 294 product catalogue listings from 10 State and Central Handloom and Handicraft Emporiums. Participating bodies include COTTAGE from the Central Cottage Industries Emporium, KHADI INDIA from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Garvi Gurjari of Gujarat, Himcrafts of Himachal Pradesh, Jharcraft of Jharkhand, Cauvery of Karnataka, Mrignayani of Madhya Pradesh, Marhati of Maharashtra, Purbashree representing the North East, and Poompuhar from Tamil Nadu.

Additional Chief Executive Officer of GeM and In-charge of Social Inclusion, Ajit B. Chavan, outlined the primary objective behind launching the storefront.

“The idea was to provide an effective market linkage to the country’s artisanal ecosystem,” Chavan said.

He stated that the goal involves “integrating them through this #VocalForLocal storefront on GeM with the country’s public procurement landscape.”

Chavan noted that the collection enables Ministries, Departments, public sector undertakings, and other institutional entities to meet institutional gifting needs while directly supporting indigenous supply chains and local livelihoods.

The listed items span across handicrafts, handlooms, artisanal foods, pantry supplies, and personal care products. Government buyers utilise these selections for official ceremonies, formal conferences, State events, visiting foreign delegations, employee recognition programmes, retirement functions, and festive occasions.

The storefront prepares to expand its regional reach further. Seven additional government emporiums and organisations operate at an advanced stage of finishing seller onboarding procedures. These entities include the Coffee Board, Manjusha and Biswa Bangla of West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir Handloom & Handicrafts Marketing Corporation Ltd., Merakai of Nagaland, Utkalika of Odisha, and Panthoibi of Manipur.

The onboarding of these additional organisations broadens product categories and state-level representation available to public buyers on the platform. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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