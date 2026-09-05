GemSense launches a crystal bracelet builder that’s trending right now

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: Indian crystal retailer GemSense has launched a browser-based bracelet builder that lets a customer design an 8mm natural crystal bracelet bead by bead and see the finished piece on screen before placing the order. The tool runs on the GemSense website and requires no app or account.

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GemSense is an Indian crystal and spiritual jewellery brand selling natural stone bracelets, malas and rudraksha online. Its ready-made pieces are supplied with an SGL laboratory certificate.

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At the GemSense bracelet builder, the customer begins by choosing a wrist size, which fixes the number of beads: 20 for a 16 cm wrist, 22 for 17 cm, and 24 for 18 cm. Tapping a crystal fills the next empty bead. The bracelet is drawn on screen as it is built, and the price updates with every bead added or swapped. Any single bead can be tapped and replaced without starting again.

What distinguishes the GemSense bracelet builder from the way customized bracelets are usually ordered online is that the customer is not describing a bracelet, they are looking at one. Custom crystal bracelets have generally been sold by asking a buyer to name the stones they want in a list or a form and then waiting to see the result on delivery. The GemSense tool renders each bead in the exact position it will be strung, using photography of the actual stones, so the arrangement on screen is the arrangement that will arrive.

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Each design also produces a link. Sharing it reopens the builder with that exact bracelet loaded, allowing a customer to send the design to someone else before buying or return to it later. The bead order is attached to the order itself, so the workshop strings the bracelet from the customer's sequence rather than an approximation of it.

“Most people ordering a custom bracelet online are choosing blind,” said Manish Sharma, founder of GemSense. “They pick stones off a list and find out what it actually looks like when the parcel opens. We wanted a customer to see the real bracelet, in the real bead order, before paying for it.”

The builder currently offers fourteen natural stones: amethyst, rose quartz, green aventurine, selenite, black tourmaline, tiger's eye, lapis lazuli, pyrite, hematite, jade, citrine, turquoise, clear quartz and moonstone. All beads are 8mm. Prices run from Rs 999 for a 20-bead bracelet in the entry tier to Rs 2,599 for a 24-bead bracelet in the highest, and GemSense says the price shown while building is the price charged, with no rounding applied at checkout.

The builder is available only on the GemSense website and is not listed on marketplaces, as each bracelet is made to the customer's own design. Bracelets are strung by hand to order. GemSense offers free delivery across India and cash on delivery.

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