Gen-Z Brand Reinvents Product Launch PR with Fear, Fire and Fine Fragrances: Faunwalk x The Scion

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: Faunwalk, a Delhi-based perfumery founded by Manntej Singh, recently partnered with creative director Shashwath Cariappa Ittira, professionally known as The Scion, to reimagine the age-old cigarette pack as a pocketable set of four fine fragrances.

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The concept plays with the ritual of addiction without the substance: something you think about all day, spend too much money on, carry everywhere and leave unmistakably on your clothes. The difference is that this habit smells good, and doesnʼt disappoint your mother.

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The scent signatures were co-curated with popular creators San Kalra (@sankalra), Khalid Walid (@khalidwalb) and Tarun Bhati (@thatstreetstylee), alongside The Scion (@shash.what) himself. Faunwalk translated their personalities into perfume; The Scion converted the product packaging, launch and PR into one connected idea.

In August, 100+ content creators received a mysterious package containing a small box and a custom-made lighter. To reach the product, they had to ignite its flash-paper sleeve and watch the golden box emerge through a fleeting flame.

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The illusion of destruction became an act of discovery. It was thrilling, slightly nerve-racking and impossible not to record. Burning the sleeve created anticipation; revealing the beautifully designed box delivered the payoff. Most interestingly, the adrenaline produced the kind of emotional reactions that cannot be manufactured in a conventional unboxing.

The launch was designed for the performative era: in 2026 a product must not only feel good in-hand but also look irresistible on Instagram. Rather than asking creators to manufacture enthusiasm, Faunwalk and The Scion set out to inspire awe organically.

The campaign organically generated Rs 1.01 million gross impressions, with an exponential return on investment through earned-media value.

Originally created as a friends-and-family exclusive, the content generated a public demand compelling Faunwalk to begin developing an affordable mass-market release ahead of the festive season.

Shashwathʼs says the larger idea is simple: “You canʼt smell a scent through a screen. So instead of marketing a product, we set out to showcase an experience. Faunwalk is on a mission to make premium perfumes pocket-friendly, so I took it upon myself to make them portable, postable and playfully provocative.”

ABOUT FAUNWALK AND MANNTEJ SINGH

Faunwalk is a Delhi-based hand-blended perfumery spearheaded by Manntej M Singh. Their fragrances are formulated for Indian weather, preferences and everyday life. “Luxury should describe the experience, not the entry fee.” says the 21-year-old. The team is on a mission to make India Smell Good, Sensibly.

ABOUT SHASHWATH CARIAPPA ITTIRA “THE SCION”

Shashwath Cariappa Ittira is a fast-rising creative director and multidisciplinary marketer working across product, pop-culture, content and community. An engineer turned creative, “The Scion” brings an artistic instinct to technical problem-solving.

His experience spans Savana by Urbanic, MainstreetTV, Ekatra Jewels, Badshahʼs Badfit Clothing and a growing portfolio of startups.

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