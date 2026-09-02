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Home / Business / Gen Z not taking advantage of job opportunities due to fear of being judged: Report

Gen Z not taking advantage of job opportunities due to fear of being judged: Report

While 79 per cent of Indian Gen Z recognise the value of professional relationships, 52 per cent unsure of how to begin

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:00 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Most Gen Z workers are afraid of being judged, which prevents them from networking or engaging with people who could help them in their careers, as per the report by LinkedIn on Wednesday.

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According to a report, 83 per cent of Gen Z professionals in India are reluctant to communicate or network with people who could help them in their professions, despite having grown up with constant access to the internet.

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Gen Z is being prevented from getting important advice, forming connections, and taking advantage of new opportunities by fear of being criticised (44 per cent), concerns about annoying people (39 per cent), and anxieties about seeming fake (37 per cent), it added.

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The LinkedIn report is based on a Censuswide survey of 18,050 full-time and part-time workers (18–80 years old) in the US, UK, India, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, UAE, and KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) between July 20 and August 11, 2026.

According to the report, even while 79 per cent of Indian Gen Z recognise the value of professional relationships, over half (52 per cent) are unsure of how to begin, and 53 per cent find it difficult to convert contacts into genuine ties and are concerned about the expense.

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The report shows that Indian job seekers with insider connections had an almost 8.5-fold higher chance of being hired than those without.

Furthermore, it is more difficult to know who to approach, when to reach out, and what to say, according to the report, as nearly 3 out of 5 Gen Z (59 percent) claimed no one has explicitly showed them how to create professional relationships and many have had no instruction or figured it out themselves.

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