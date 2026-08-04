Gene Solutions Advances Precision Oncology Education in Malaysia with the ''Beyond Actionable'' Academy

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Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 4: Gene Solutions Malaysia hosted the Precision Oncology Academy 2026 on 25 July 2026 at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel under the theme ''Beyond Actionable''. An extension of the international K-CONNECT Platform and the recent K-CONNECT Summit 2026 in Vietnam, the Academy brought together oncology experts from the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Malaysia, US and Vietnam. Through scientific lectures, multidisciplinary case discussions and interactive workshops, the programme addressed a central question: How can a deeper understanding of each patient's cancer lead to more informed treatment decisions?

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At the Precision Oncology Academy 2026, leading international experts explored how insights from tumour DNA and RNA can reveal treatment opportunities, explain drug resistance, and translate into more confident treatment decisions to improve cancer care.

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The Academy's expert faculty was led by Chairperson Prof. Dr. Ho Gwo Fuang of Curie Oncology, Malaysia, and Co-chairperson Prof. Dr. Darren Lim Wan-Teck of the National Cancer Centre Singapore. They were joined by Prof. Dr. Shaheenah Dawood of Mediclinic Middle East, UAE; Dr. Christina Lai Nye Bing of Hospital Picaso, Malaysia; Dr. Katherine Teh Hooi Lay of Gleneagles Hospital Johor, Malaysia; Dr. Jenson Sow Wen Jen of Curie Oncology, Malaysia; Dr. Sinh Nguyen Duyand Dr.Lan Tu Ngoc Ly of Gene Solutions. Together, the faculty brought expertise spanning clinical oncology, cancer genomics, molecular diagnostics and genomic data interpretation, creating a multidisciplinary forum for translating complex molecular insights into practical clinical decisions.

Decoding the molecular story of cancer

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Cancer is not defined solely by its site of origin in the body. Every tumour carries a complex molecular story, written in changes across its DNA and RNA. These changes influence how cancer develops, how it responds to treatment and how it may become resistant over time.

The Academy examined how large genomic and transcriptomic panels comprehensive profiling can provide a broader view of tumour biology. This includes comprehensive multi-omic approaches such as K-4CARE, which combines tissue-based DNA and RNA profiling with liquid biopsy circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) analysis for both molecular profiling and ongoing monitoring. DNA profiling may identify genomic alterations associated with cancer growth and reveal biomarkers linked to targeted therapies, immunotherapies or clinical trials. RNA analysis can detect clinically important gene fusions and splice variants that may be missed or remain unclear through DNA-only testing.

The discussions highlighted the complementary roles of tissue and liquid (plasma) next-generation sequencing. While tissue testing remains essential for initial diagnosis and detailed characterisation, liquid biopsy can capture a wider view of tumour heterogeneity and resistance, particularly at progression. Used together, the two approaches offer clinicians a more complete molecular picture to guide treatment decisions.

The value of tissue and liquid longitudinal molecular profiling was illustrated by Prof. Dr. Darren Lim, who presented a real-world case of a patient with ALK-positive lung cancer managed over several years with serial next-generation sequencing. The case illustrated how repeated molecular profiling -- combining tissue and plasma testing -- can reveal a broader resistance landscape and support sequential treatment decisions throughout a patient's journey.

Together, DNA, RNA, and ctDNA insights can provide clinicians with a more comprehensive understanding of the tumour. Molecular testing does not guarantee an actionable finding or suitable treatment, but it may uncover important information that would otherwise remain unseen.

Following cancer as it evolves

The Academy also highlighted the growing role of liquid biopsy in providing a more dynamic and holistic view of cancer.

One of the Academy's key international speakers, Prof. Dr. Shaheenah Dawood, shared clinical perspectives on the evolving role of minimal residual disease (MRD) and ctDNA monitoring across cancer types. Prof. Dr. Dawood also reviewed the latest ASCO and NCCN guideline updates on liquid biopsy.

While tissue biopsy examines tumour material obtained from a particular location at a particular point in time, liquid biopsy detects cancer-related signals, including ctDNA, in the blood and can be repeated with a single blood draw. Depending on the clinical context and available evidence, liquid biopsy may help clinicians monitor treatment response, investigate emerging resistance or detect molecular signs of MRD. Because it can be performed repeatedly over time, liquid biopsy also offers the potential to follow how a cancer changes throughout treatment.

"The future of cancer management is dynamic. Liquid biopsy enables continuous monitoring of tumour evolution, helping clinicians make earlier, more informed treatment decisions." said Prof. Shaheenah Dawood.

From complex data to confident decisions

The speakers emphasized that precision oncology is not simply about testing more genes or generating more data. The real challenge is determining which findings are clinically meaningful for an individual patient.

Not every molecular alteration drives cancer, and not every detected alteration can guide treatment. When a potentially actionable biomarker is identified, clinicians must consider the strength of the supporting evidence, the cancer type, previous treatments, the patient's overall condition, and the availability of appropriate therapies or clinical trials.

This is why genomic findings must be interpreted together with pathology, medical history, and multidisciplinary clinical expertise.

"Precision oncology is no longer just about generating genomic data. It is about translating genomic insights, including MRD and ctDNA, into confident clinical decisions that improve patient care." said Prof. Ho Gwo Fuang who chaired the Academy.

Connecting regional knowledge with clinical practice

The Precision Oncology Academy followed the K-CONNECT Summit 2026 | AI & Multi-omics - Shifting Paradigms in the New Era of Early Cancer Detection and Precision Oncology, recently held in Vietnam.

K-CONNECT was established by Gene Solutions as an international platform for multidisciplinary exchange in cancer genomics, ctDNA, molecular residual disease monitoring, comprehensive genomic and transcriptomic profiling, artificial intelligence and precision medicine.

"The K-CONNECT Platform was created to foster collaboration across the region, while Precision Oncology Academy translates that collaboration into practical clinical learning. By bringing together leading experts and real-world evidence, we hope to empower clinicians to confidently integrate precision oncology into routine patient care." said Lim Chiun Khee, Country Director, Gene Solutions Malaysia.

For patients and families, cancer genomics may appear complex, but its purpose is clear: to understand the disease more completely so that treatment decisions can become more precise.

Through the K-CONNECT Platform, K-CONNECT Summit and Precision Oncology Academy, Gene Solutions continues to connect scientific advancement with clinical practice, helping make the evolving possibilities of precision oncology more accessible to clinicians and, ultimately, more meaningful for patients.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Singapore with a mission to make advanced genomic solutions accessible and affordable. Leveraging next-generation sequencing, multi-omics and artificial intelligence, the company offers a portfolio of solutions across multi-cancer detection, precision oncology and reproductive health, including SPOT-MAS, K-TRACK and K-4CARE.

Gene Solutions operates CAP-accredited NGS laboratories and has delivered millions of genetic tests worldwide since 2017. For more information, visit www.genesolutions.com and follow Gene Solutions on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter).

For inquiries, please contact pr@genesolutions.com

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