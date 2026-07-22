Generic drug imports by US to face 100% tariff from 2028, Trump keeps tariff at zero for 2 years

All generic drugs imported into the United States will continue to attract zero per cent tariffs for two years from August 1, 2026, after which tariffs will rise by up to 200 per cent, US President Donald J Trump announced on Wednesday.

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Taking to Truth Social, Trump said the policy is aimed at bringing generic pharmaceutical production back to the United States, with penalties for companies that choose not to establish manufacturing plants and equipment within the specified timeframe.

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"Effective August 1st, 2026, all Generic Drugs being brought into the United States will continue to have a TARIFF of ZERO PERCENT for a two year period of time, after which the TARIFF will be raised to 100% for a one year period of time, and 200% thereafter," he noted.

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He further stated, the objective is to protect the American people, while the existing policy on patented, branded and innovative drugs will remain unchanged.

"The objective of this Policy is to protect the people of the United States. The Policy on Patented, Branded, or Innovative Drugs, which has been so successful, will remain as is," he noted.

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Additionally, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are currently being built across the United States at an unprecedented pace, he noted in his post.

" Pharmaceutical Facilities are being built, at a level never seen before, all over the United States of America," he said.