Genesis Global School Inducts Founding Alumnus Rhitik Jassar to its Management Committee

BusinessWire India

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28: Genesis Global School has announced the induction of Mr. Rhitik Jassar, Chairman, DJ Group of Institutions and Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation, and a member of the school's founding batch, to its Management Committee.

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The move reflects the institution's growing commitment to strengthening alumni engagement and creating meaningful opportunities for former students to contribute to the school's continued growth, mentorship initiatives and long-term development.

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Founded in 2010, Genesis Global School has evolved into one of India's leading K-12 institutions, recognised for its commitment to academic excellence, leadership development, global engagement and holistic education. The school has also fostered a strong culture of student leadership through initiatives such as its Leadership Forum, which encourages dialogue, collaboration and responsible leadership among students.

The appointment also complements Genesis Global School's broader efforts to strengthen alumni engagement through the Genesis Alumni Association (GAA), which will serve as the formal platform for alumni engagement. The charter of the GAA includes fostering lifelong connections among alumni, facilitating mentorship and career guidance for current students, encouraging professional networking and knowledge sharing, supporting institutional initiatives, and enabling alumni to actively contribute to the long-term growth, values and legacy of Genesis Global School.

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For Rhitik, the role marks a return to the institution that played a formative role in shaping his leadership journey. As a member of Genesis Global School's founding student cohort, he was actively involved in building several student-led initiatives and platforms during the school's early years, including the Genesis Landmark Debate, Genesis Model United Nations and Genesis Round Square programmes. Alongside fellow student leaders, faculty mentors and peers, he played a key role in strengthening these platforms and helping establish Genesis Global School as a leading institution in the inter-school debating and Model United Nations circuit. Many of these initiatives continue to be integral to campus life today.

During his time at Genesis Global School, he served as House Captain of Valour House, led the school's Debate, Round Square and Model United Nations teams, and became the first recipient of the Principal's Medal for Excellence in Academics and Co-Curricular Activities. He secured victories and top honours at competitions hosted by St. Stephen's College, Hindu College and leading institutions such as The Doon School, contributing significantly to Genesis Global School's growing reputation in debating, public speaking and student leadership.

Mr. Rhitik Jassar, Chairman, DJ Group of Institutions and Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation, and newly appointed member of the Genesis Global School Management Committee, said, "I would like to sincerely thank Ms. Shanam Kandhari for her trust and confidence in appointing me to the Management Committee. Under her visionary leadership, Genesis Global School has evolved into one of India's leading educational institutions, fostering academic excellence, leadership and global citizenship. Having been part of the founding batch, it is deeply meaningful to return to the institution that played such a defining role in shaping my formative years. Returning in a governance capacity is both an honour and a responsibility. I look forward to working closely with the school's leadership, faculty, alumni and students to strengthen alumni engagement, create meaningful mentorship opportunities, and contribute towards the institution's long-term vision. Above all, this is an opportunity to give back to a school that has contributed immensely to my own journey."

The appointment has also been welcomed by education leaders who have closely followed Rhitik's academic and professional journey over the years. They believe his return to Genesis Global School in a governance capacity reflects the growing role alumni can play in strengthening educational institutions and mentoring future generations of students.

Pramod Sharma, Founder Director, Genesis Global School and Vice Chair, Genesis Management Committee, said, "It is immensely gratifying to see members of our founding student cohort return to contribute to the institution's future. Rhitik's journey reflects the values of leadership, excellence, initiative and service that Genesis Global School strives to instill in every student. His appointment reinforces our belief that alumni have an important role to play in shaping the next phase of the school's growth while strengthening the legacy of the institution."

As Genesis Global School enters its sixteenth year, it is increasingly engaging alumni who are making their mark across entrepreneurship, academia, public service and business leadership, creating new opportunities for mentorship, institutional development and community building.

Shanam Kandhari, Director, Genesis Global School, said, "Rhitik's journey reflects the spirit of Genesis Global School. As a member of our founding batch, he not only witnessed the school's formative years but actively contributed to shaping many of the traditions and programmes that continue to define our culture today. His appointment to the Management Committee reflects our commitment to incorporating alumni perspectives into the institution's future and strengthening the connection between Genesis Global School and the generations of students it continues to nurture. Rhitik exemplifies the qualities that schools seek to nurture in future leaders--intellectual curiosity, initiative, resilience and a strong sense of responsibility. His continued engagement with Genesis Global School demonstrates the enduring impact of educational communities and the value of alumni leadership in shaping future generations."

Mrs. Neeti Bhalla Saini, Former Head of Junior & Middle School at Genesis Global School and Principal, Mayo College Girls School, said, "Rhitik exemplifies the qualities that schools seek to nurture in future leaders--intellectual curiosity, initiative, resilience and a strong sense of responsibility. His continued engagement with Genesis Global School demonstrates the enduring impact of educational communities and the value/contribution of alumni leadership in shaping future generations."

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