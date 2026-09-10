Genetidoc Expands Further, Adding Seven More Specialist Geneticists Across Six States

Panel Now Includes Doctors Trained at AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and Harvard — with India's First NHS-Practising Online Genetics Consultant Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala — Genetidoc Genetic Clinic and DNA Testing Lab has announced a second expansion of its specialist panel, welcoming seven more qualified Clinical Geneticists across six states. This follows the platform's earlier announcement of ten specialist additions and reinforces its position as India's largest network of online genetics specialists.

The seven joining doctors bring expertise from Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab, and Gujarat — and, in a first for the platform, from an active National Health Service genetics department in the United Kingdom.

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The Seven Specialists Joining Genetidoc Dr. Bhawana Aggarwal (DM Medical Genetics, AIIMS New Delhi · MD Pediatrics · MBBS Gold Medallist) consults at Yashoda Hospitals, Medicity and Kaushambi, Delhi. A former Assistant Professor in Medical Genetics at AIIMS, trained under Professor Madhulika Kabra, she has authored over 12 peer-reviewed publications including the first Indian case report of Penttinen syndrome, and has presented research internationally at Turin and Manila.

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Dr. Kshitija Patil (DM Medical Genetics, AIIMS New Delhi · MD Pediatrics · MRCPCH · Harvard Cancer Genomics · Tata Memorial Molecular Genetics) independently consults at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. With over 12 years of clinical experience, she was part of the team that managed India's first child to receive gene therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, and is a frequent speaker for the Organisation for Rare Diseases India (ORDI).

Dr. Lekshmi S. Nair (DrNB Medical Genetics · DNB Pediatrics · ECMGG · MRCPCH) practises at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Scotland, and independently consults at NIMS Medicity, Trivandrum. She is the first Genetidoc specialist with active clinical experience within a UK National Health Service genetics department, bringing NHS-standard protocols to patients across India via online consultation.

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Dr. Priyanka Patra (DM Medical Genetics · MD Medical Biochemistry · Certificate in Clinical Genetics, Osmania University) is one of West Bengal's pioneering Clinical Geneticists, consulting across IPGMER and SSKM Hospital, the Institute of Fetal Medicine, and Apollo Clinic, Kolkata. Her foundational MD in Medical Biochemistry gives her a distinctive depth in the evaluation and management of metabolic disorders.

Dr. Varun Venkat Raghavan (DM Medical Genetics · MD Internal Medicine) is a Clinical Geneticist at JSS Hospital, Mysuru. One of the few genetics specialists in India trained in Internal Medicine rather than Paediatrics, he fills a critical gap for adult patients navigating late-onset neurological conditions, hereditary cancers, and disorders that India's largely paediatric-oriented genetics services do not adequately address.

Dr. Ravneet Kaur (DM Medical Genetics · MD Pediatrics) is a Clinical Geneticist at Fortis Hospital, Mohali — one of the few qualified genetics specialists serving the Tricity region — with a focused clinical practice in precision oncology and inborn errors of metabolism.

Dr. Tanuja Rajial (DM Medical Genetics, AIIMS Jodhpur · MD Pediatrics, UCMS Delhi · HMX Cancer Genetics, Harvard Medical School) is a Clinical Geneticist at Genexplore Diagnostics and Research Centre, Ahmedabad — Genetidoc's first Gujarat-based specialist, bringing expert genetics access to a state of over 60 million people.

A Platform Built for Every Part of India Genetidoc now brings together a panel of qualified genetics specialists with combined clinical experience spanning over 1,00,000 families and 65,000 genetic tests — covering prenatal diagnosis, rare childhood syndromes, hereditary cancer, metabolic disorders, and adult neurogenetic conditions.

All consultations take place online — by video or WhatsApp — with DNA sample collection arranged from the patient's home or nearest clinic, anywhere in India. Samples are processed at NABL and CAP accredited partner laboratories, with clinical reporting by Genetidoc's own specialists. The panel collectively consults in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, and Rajasthani.

Founder's Statement Dr. Roshan Daniel, Clinical Geneticist, Founder of Genetidoc, and Head of the Medical Genetics Department at KIMSHealth, Trivandrum, said: "Each addition to this panel fills a real gap — a state without a genetics specialist, a patient group being underserved, a clinical area that needed more depth. That is how we are building this network — not by adding names, but by adding access." About Genetidoc Genetic Clinic and DNA Testing Lab Genetidoc is India's largest network of online genetics specialists, founded by Dr. Roshan Daniel. The platform offers online consultations, genetic counselling, and DNA testing across all areas of clinical genetics — with pan-India sample collection and reporting by qualified genetics specialists. Testing is processed through NABL and CAP accredited partner laboratories.

For consultations: WhatsApp or visit genetidoc.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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