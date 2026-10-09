Genpact-Supported Skill BRIDGE Project Implemented by REACHA with Certification by Tata STRIVE for Youth Employability in Kolkata, West Bengal

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 9: A Grassroots CSR Dialogue on strengthening youth employability through skill development was held at the Amartya Sen Research Centre and Auditorium, Salt Lake, Kolkata, bringing together representatives from government, industry, academia, the skill-development sector and youth.

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Supported by Genpact’s CSR initiative and implemented by REACHA https://www.instagram.com/reacha_india the dialogue focused on strengthening industry-aligned skills and creating better employment pathways for young people in West Bengal. The event was attended by Skill BRIDGE trainees, parents, government, academia and industry representatives and other stakeholders. Shri Raunak Agarwal, IAS, Joint Secretary to the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal, was among the dignitaries present.

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The Genpact Skill BRIDGE Programme is providing free skill development to 200 youth in Kolkata in General Duty Assistant (GDA – Elderly Care) and Housekeeping, along with employability support. The programme targets 10th/12th-pass candidates aged 18 years and above. Following training and assessment, eligible trainees receive Tata STRIVE certification and support for interview, On-the-Job Training and placement opportunities.

The dialogue discussed the need for stronger collaboration among CSR initiatives represented by youth and their parents, government, industry, implementing NPO, training and certification institutions to ensure that skill development remains aligned with market requirements. A key part of the programme was direct conversation with the youth/trainees, who shared their aspirations, dreams and experiences, while industry, government and academia shared their wisdom and pathways to successful careers.

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Mr. Raunak Agarwal, IAS, Joint Secretary to the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal he emphasised the need to increase CSR investment in West Bengal, raise youth awareness about government schemes, vocational training, and financial support for entrepreneurship. He highlighted the importance of understanding youth aspirations and challenges while strengthening collaboration among corporates, CSR initiatives, and educational institutions to improve access to skill development, employment, and self-employment opportunities. Focus has to be on retention he mentioned.

Ms. Sutanuka Ghosh, Lead – CSR, Genpact, said: “At Genpact, we believe that industry-relevant skills can unlock meaningful employment and income opportunities for young people. Through Skill BRIDGE, we are equipping youth with market-aligned training, certification and placement support to help them build sustainable careers. Strong collaboration between government, industry and training partners is key to creating a skilled workforce that is prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Mr. Swarup Kumar Malik, Special Secretary, Directorate of Employment, Labour Department, Government of West Bengal, shared government schemes and initiatives that the youth can benefit from like https://eshram.gov.in/ and https://ncs.gov.in/. Applicants also have the opportunity to enrol in E-Shram and NCS simultaneously. He also motivated the youth to work hard and build their careers.

Mr. Nikhil Pant, Chairman and CEO, REACHA https://x.com/_reacha spoke directly to the youth/trainees and encourage them to open up and share their feelings and aspirations. He emphasised that the seniors present were their well wishers and therefore engaging during this grassroots dialogue is of immense value for their careers.

Other Dignitaries and Speakers included Mr. Rajarshi Mukherjee, Head – Partnership & Program Development, Tata STRIVE, Prof. Ramendra Singh, Professor of Marketing, IIM Calcutta, Subject Matter Experts: Dr. Chandrayee Das, Secretary, Hijli Inspiration, Dr. Nayan Mitra, Founder and Director, Sustainable Advancements, and Mr. Rahul Bhattacharya, Manager – Operations, Senses Hotel.

For the youth enrolled in Skill BRIDGE, the programme is an opportunity to turn their aspirations into reality. The trainees shared how learning new skills, improving communication and preparing for interviews are helping them gain confidence and explore career opportunities. They expressed their hope of securing jobs, becoming financially independent and supporting their families. For these young people, Skill BRIDGE is not just a training programme, but a step towards a brighter and more secure future.

The programme highlighted the importance of combining technical training with employability support, industry exposure, and placement opportunities to help young people access meaningful employment and sustainable income opportunities in West Bengal. It also reinforced the value of multi-stakeholder partnerships in ensuring that skilling initiatives remain aligned with evolving industry needs and workforce demands.

Skill BRIDGE is more than a training programme. It is a bridge from aspiration to livelihood, and a model of what collaborative CSR can achieve for the youth of West Bengal.

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