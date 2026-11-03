Gentle Launches in India as a Financial Intelligence Platform: Reading the Market Through the Portfolio You Actually Own

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 3: Gentle, a new financial intelligence platform, today announced the public launch of its mobile app, aimed at helping the next generation of Indian investors track and understand their money in one place. Where existing platforms show data, Gentle interprets it, reading market events through a user’s actual holdings and translating them into a single, plain-language answer: what does this mean for my money?

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India’s retail investor base has grown rapidly over the past few years, but the tools available to track and understand their growing portfolios have not kept pace. Investors often rely on separate apps for equities, mutual funds and portfolio tracking while financial news remains generic and disconnected from what they hold. Gentle was built to close that gap, combining a unified portfolio view with a curated news feed and plain-language explainers that surface only the updates relevant to a user’s own investments.

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“Most young Indians I know are doing well and still can’t answer one simple question: is my money okay? It’s currently scattered across five apps, an Excel sheet, and a CA’s PDF. We built Gentle to bring it into one place and explain, in plain English, what the market means for what you own” said Vishvesh Patel, Founder of Gentle.

Gentle launches with three core features.

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Portfolio brings a user’s entire investment picture into a single view, covering stocks, mutual funds, REITs, InvITs and ETFs, along with harder-to-track assets such as AIFs and unlisted shares.

News delivers a personalised feed shaped by what users hold, what they follow and how they use the app. Each story explains its impact on the economy, the sector and, where relevant, the user’s own holdings, while a general market feed alongside it offers the bigger picture.

Discover lets users explore listed companies, mutual funds, IPOs and more, each paired with plain-language context on what the business does and what drives it.

About Gentle

Gentle is a financial intelligence platform built for young Indian investors. It brings all of a user’s investments into one place and explains what market movements mean for the money they own.

Gentle Money is now available on iOS and Android.

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