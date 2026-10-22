Genus Innovation unveils Hi Flo Hybrid 2.5 kVA Solar Inverter, spotlights Maxilion Lithium-Ion Inverter at The Battery Show India & REI Expo 2026

PNN

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22: Genus Innovation Ltd. is showcasing its integrated energy portfolio of Energy Storage System (ESS) and Renewable Energy management solutions (REMS) at The Battery Show India 2026 and Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) 2026, being held from 22–24 October 2026 at India Expo Mart & Centre, Greater Noida.

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At the Expo, Genus Innovation unveiled its Hi Flo Hybrid 2.5 kVA Solar Inverter after the successful rollout of its Hi Flo Hybrid Solar Inverter series 5kVA (24V), 7.5kVA (48V) and 15kVA (48V) earlier this year. The company is also showcasing its flagship energy solution, the MaxiLion ESS series of in-built lithium inverters, including the MaxiLion One MPPT Solar Inverter, along with its MaxiLife and Flexion lithium battery ranges and microinverters. The portfolio addresses a range of residential and commercial requirements across power backup, solar integration and energy storage.

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Complementing these offerings is the company’s REMS portfolio, including ‘Hi-FLO Hybrid Solar Inverter’ and ‘GTI X1’ on-grid solar inverters, designed to support the growing adoption of solar and distributed energy solutions. The company is also highlighting its RMS Dongle, which enables connected monitoring of compatible systems, adding to its broader portfolio of energy solutions.

Commenting on the participation at REI, Yash Todi, Director and Chief Sales & marketing Officer, Genus Innovation, said, “The transition towards cleaner energy requires solutions that go beyond power generation. Energy storage, efficient power conversion and visibility into system performance are becoming increasingly important to how energy is managed and used. REI provides an excellent platform for us to showcase our entire integrated portfolio, engage with the market, and understand the evolving needs of customers and channel partners. Our focus is on making relevant, dependable energy solutions accessible across a range of applications.”

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He further added, “With the new addition of Hi-FLO Hybrid 2.5kVa to our Hybrid solar inverter series, we are strengthening our offering in this high-growth segment by offering solar solutions that combine efficiency, scalability, and real-time energy intelligence. This launch aligns with our broader strategy to build a future-ready, sustainable and integrated energy solutions portfolio.”

The Hi-FLO Hybrid Solar Inverter series has been engineered to deliver uninterrupted power through intelligent energy management, enabling users to optimise solar consumption and battery storage while reducing dependence on the grid. The Hi Flo Hybrid 2.5kVA supports high-efficiency performance, fast switchover (UPS-level switching <4 msec), and advanced load prioritisation, along with features like built-in Wi-Fi for remote monitoring and scalable parallel connectivity.

With the growing adoption of solar energy and the increasing need for reliable, efficient and intelligent power management, Genus Innovation is focused on developing energy solutions that bring together energy storage and intelligent monitoring. Its participation at the expo reflects the company’s robust focus on presenting a comprehensive energy portfolio for evolving residential and commercial energy requirements, while strengthening engagement with channel partners, industry stakeholders and prospective customers.

The company currently has a manufacturing capacity of more than 750,000 units, supported by 150,000+ sq. ft. of integrated manufacturing facilities. With a retail network of more than 10,000 partners, Genus Innovation has served over 5 million customers and exports its products to over 28 countries.

The exhibition offers an opportunity for visitors to engage with the Genus Innovation team on product applications, system configurations and opportunities for collaboration across the renewable energy and energy storage ecosystem. Visitors can meet Genus Innovation at Hall 18, Stall 18C04 at India Expo Mart & Centre, Greater Noida.

About Genus Innovation Ltd.

Genus Innovation Limited exists to deliver Energy Happiness — the peace of mind that comes from reliable, intelligent, and sustainable energy.

We develop advanced Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and Renewable Energy Management Solutions (REMS) that enable homes, businesses, and institutions to generate, store, manage, and use energy efficiently. Built on the core attributes of reliability, performance, safety, and scalability, our solutions positively impact everyday lives by ensuring consistent and dependable energy across diverse applications. By combining deep engineering expertise, smart electronics, and scalable manufacturing, Genus Innovation transforms energy from a daily uncertainty into a source of confidence, control, and continuity.

Our focus remains on delivering innovative, customized solutions at an affordable cost, supported by robust in-house R&D and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, accredited by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. In a world transitioning toward renewable and decentralized power, we ensure energy doesn’t just exist – it works effortlessly for every user. For more information, log on to www.genusinnovation.com

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