"Geopolitical shifts present opportunity for India to strengthen global economic role": India-Brazil Chamber of Commerce fellow

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The changing geopolitical landscape presents an opportunity for India to strengthen its position in the global economy, particularly as countries navigate growing trade and economic uncertainties, Lucas Gentil, Business Head of Ultraconfidentiel and Senior Fellow of the India Brazil Chamber of Commerce, said.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Gentil said India's large population, digital access, financial access and demographics give it several advantages to strengthen its position at a time when the global economic landscape is changing.

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“I think it's the best possible situation for India with an English-speaking population and the digital access, the financial access of its large population, demography, numbers and rates. It can help India a lot to position in the middle of this geopolitical chaos that we are now in the global scenario,” Gentil told ANI.

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He said India's large consumer market is another major strength, comparing the country with China in terms of its ability to generate demand for the global economy.

“Exactly, as China used to be and still is. India along with China, is a global consumer market machine,” Gentil said.

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He said the combined demand from BRICS countries can further support economic cooperation within the grouping as member countries discuss ways to reduce trade barriers and strengthen the platform.

Gentil also highlighted India's position as a major consumer market beyond traditional goods, pointing to demand for luxury products as another factor supporting its importance to the global economy.

"India is one of the largest consumers of luxury products as well. So that is a demand for the global economy for sure,” he said.

The comments come as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 under its 2026 presidency. BRICS currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE -- collectively representing 49.5 per cent of the global population, 40 per cent of global GDP and 26 per cent of global trade.

Gentil also pointed to the growing India-Brazil economic relationship as an example of the scope for greater cooperation among emerging economies.

“The Brazil-India relationship started when President Lula came to India for the first time, I think almost 20 years back. And from there, the bilateral trade between these two countries has gone from one billion to 11 billion dollars. So it's a huge development,” he said.

He said both countries have been looking to increase bilateral trade further, with opportunities emerging in sectors including ethanol, agriculture and pharmaceuticals. (ANI)

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