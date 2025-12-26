DT
Georgian Railway Modernization Project Officially Put into Operation, Adding a New Highlight to the Belt And Road Initiative

Georgian Railway Modernization Project Officially Put into Operation, Adding a New Highlight to the Belt And Road Initiative

PTI
Updated At : 11:36 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
TBILISI, Georgia, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 25th, Beijing time, Georgian Railway Modernization Project constructed by China Railway 23rd Bureau Group Co., Ltd., is officially put into operation. After 13 years of hard work, this major achievement of China-Georgia cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative has injected strong impetus into the transportation upgrade and economic development of Georgia, and also demonstrated the outstanding capabilities of Chinese infrastructure enterprises in the overseas railway market.

The railway is located in central Georgia, starting from the city of Zestaponi and ending in the city of Khashuri, with a total length of 43.911 kilometers. It serves as the "main artery" for transportation between the east and west of the country. The project involves the upgrading and renovation of existing lines as well as the construction of new ones, covering multiple fields such as line design, civil engineering construction, power supply, communication systems, and station facilities. The construction was particularly challenging due to the complex geological conditions, with key tasks such as tunnel excavation, high slope embankment protection, and bridge beam installation all faced with significant obstacles. The construction team of China Railway 23rd Bureau Group Co., Ltd. adopted a "lean and efficient" management model, flexibly adjusted the construction plans, deepened cooperation with local enterprises, and relied on technological innovation to overcome a series of technical difficulties. They strictly adhered to safety standards throughout the process to ensure the smooth progress of the project.

During the construction period, the project management actively fulfilled its social responsibilities, providing employment for approximately 1,000 local workers. This not only has helped local people increase their income but also enabled them to acquire professional skills through technical training, which allows them to participate in and witness the development and changes of their hometowns.

This project is the largest railway project newly built and successfully put into operation in Georgia. As an important part of the "Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor", the official operation of the project is of great significance for enhancing the overall transportation capacity of Georgian railways, promoting logistics transportation between China and Europe, and driving regional economic development. The average travel efficiency from Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, to the western Black Sea port thus will increase by 37%, and the annual freight capacity will double. This will not only promote the industrial upgrading of Georgia and the development of the regions along the line but also strengthen the trade connection and cooperation with neighboring countries.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

