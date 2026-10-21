Gera Developments appoints Neeraj Arora as Chief Construction Officer to drive project execution and delivery as the company scales

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers known for pioneering category-defining innovations and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, and California (USA), has appointed Mr. Neeraj Arora as Chief Construction Officer. With over 20 years of experience in Construction Project Management across Real Estate and Infrastructure sectors, Neeraj will strengthen the company’s construction leadership and project execution capabilities.

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Neeraj brings extensive experience across project planning and execution, cost management, contract management, value engineering and project delivery. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading organisations including Omaxe Limited, M3M India, Hiland Limited, Spaze Towers, Ireo, BPTP and Ahluwalia Contracts.

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Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Gulzar Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gera Developments Private Limited, said, “As Gera continues to grow, strengthening our project execution capabilities is critical to delivering consistently on our commitments to customers. Neeraj brings deep experience in managing complex projects across diverse asset classes, along with a strong understanding of cost, quality, contracts and delivery. We are pleased to welcome him to the leadership team and look forward to his contribution in further strengthening our construction and project delivery capabilities.”

Mr. Neeraj Arora highlighted, “Construction is where vision translates into something tangible for the customer. My focus at Gera will be to bring greater rigour to the way projects are planned, executed and delivered, while keeping quality, cost and timelines firmly aligned. I look forward to working closely with the teams and contributing to a strong, consistent execution culture as the company continues to grow.”

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Most recently, Neeraj served as Vice President at Omaxe Limited, where he headed the Project Management Office for projects across Punjab and Delhi NCR. He has managed large-scale residential, commercial, township and infrastructure projects, with a focus on timely delivery, cost efficiency, quality and operational excellence.

In his new role, Neeraj will report to Gulzar Malhotra, CEO, Gera Developments, and will be responsible for driving construction execution with a focus on project timelines, quality, cost efficiency and operational excellence.

His appointment further strengthens Gera Developments’ leadership team as the company continues to scale its operations and deliver projects aligned with its commitment to quality, innovation and customer experience.

About Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera Developments Private Limited, a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the Real Estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy at Gera of “Let's Outdo” rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera also introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. They have designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, and WellnessCentric Homes™ which revolutionised the Real Estate sector for both, the developer and the home buyer. The company has also launched Gera's Home Equity Power — a first-of-its-kind industry initiative providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing customer experience. Gera Developments has also launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both the product and service fronts. Gera continues to be recognised by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute among India's Best Workplaces.

Gera envisions raising the standards of Real Estate in India. As they redefine new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, they are consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

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