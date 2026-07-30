Gera Developments appoints Paromita Deb Areng as Chief People Officer to drive its people and growth strategy

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), one of India's leading real estate developers known for pioneering category-defining innovations and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, and California (USA), has appointed Ms. Paromita Deb Areng as Chief People Officer (CPO). With over 19 years of leadership experience across Human Resources, Talent Management, Business Partnering and Organizational Transformation, Paromita will lead the company's people strategy, strengthen its high-performance culture, and drive organizational capability as Gera continues its next phase of growth.

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Paromita has held HR leadership roles at Zaggle, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Palmonas (as Fractional Head of HR), and has worked across the full spectrum of HR functions at Roche Diabetes Care, Boehringer Ingelheim, Mylan, MSD Pharmaceuticals, and Reliance Industries

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Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Gulzar Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gera Developments Private Limited, said, "At Gera, our people have always been the foundation of our success. As we continue to scale our business while strengthening our culture of innovation and excellence, investing in leadership that can build future-ready organizations becomes increasingly important. We are delighted to welcome Paromita to our leadership team. Paromita has spent close to two decades building HR functions across some of the country's most demanding industries. Her extensive experience in building high-performing teams, driving organizational transformation and creating strong people practices will play an important role in supporting our long-term vision and growth journey."

Speaking on her appointment, Ms. Paromita Deb Areng, Chief People Officer, Gera Developments Private Limited, said, "I am thrilled to join Gera Developments at such an exciting stage of its growth journey. Gera has built a strong reputation over five decades not only for innovation in real estate but also for creating an empowering workplace culture. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to strengthen our people capabilities, nurture leadership at every level, and build an agile, future-ready organization where people can thrive while delivering exceptional value to our customers."

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In her new role, Paromita will oversee the Human Resources function across the organization, with a focus on talent acquisition, leadership development, employee engagement, organizational effectiveness and culture building. She will work closely with the leadership team to strengthen Gera's people-first philosophy while building the capabilities required to support the company's continued expansion.

Her appointment reinforces Gera Developments' commitment to investing in leadership and creating a workplace that attracts, develops and retains exceptional talent. As the company continues to expand its footprint and introduce industry-first innovations, strengthening organizational capabilities and cultivating a high-performance culture remain central to its long-term growth strategy.

About Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera Developments Private Limited, a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the Real Estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy at Gera of "Let's Outdo" rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera also introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. They have designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, and WellnessCentric Homes™ which revolutionised the Real Estate sector for both, the developer and the home buyer. The company has also launched Gera's Home Equity Power -- a first-of-its-kind industry initiative providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing customer experience. Gera Developments has also launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both the product and service fronts. Gera continues to be recognised by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute among India's Best Workplaces.

Gera envisions raising the standards of Real Estate in India. As they redefine new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, they are consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

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