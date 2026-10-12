Gera Developments conducts Bhumi Poojan for The Crown at Gera’s Isle Royale, bringing low-density living to the fore with 20 families per acre

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers known for pioneering category-defining innovations and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, and California (USA), has conducted the Bhumi Poojan for The Crown at Gera’s Isle Royale in Bavdhan, Pune, marking the commencement of the next phase of the premium residential development. The Crown at Gera’s Isle Royale brings low-density living to the heart of its residential proposition, with approximately 20 families per acre across the larger, roughly 10-acre Gera’s Isle Royale development.

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The Bhumi Poojan marks an important milestone for The Crown at Gera’s Isle Royale, which has been conceived around the idea of creating more space not just within the home, but also around it. With fewer families sharing the overall development, the low-density approach is designed to offer greater privacy, reduced crowding and noise, more open spaces and a stronger sense of exclusivity.

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The proposition comes at a time when homebuyers in Pune are increasingly looking for larger homes and greater space, reflecting a broader shift in residential preferences. Rather than measuring the quality of a residence only by the size or the number of amenities, The Crown places equal emphasis on the environment beyond the home as an important part of the living experience.

Gulzar Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Gera Developments, said, “The Bhumi Poojan of The Crown at Gera’s Isle Royale marks the beginning of a project that is fundamentally about giving space a larger meaning. The preference for larger homes is becoming increasingly visible in Pune. The latest Gera Pune Residential Realty Report shows that sales of homes in the 1,401–1,600 sq. ft. category grew by 33%, while the 1,201–1,400 sq. ft. category grew by 17%. At the same time, sales of homes in the 600–800 sq. ft. category declined by 19%. This reflects a shift in how people are valuing space. At The Crown at Gera’s Isle Royale, we have extended that thought beyond the home itself, with approximately 20 families sharing an acre. The idea is to create an environment where space, privacy and openness are an integral part of everyday living.”

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The Crown is the latest phase within Gera’s Isle Royale development and comprises limited-edition 3.5- and 4.5-bedroom residences. The current plan comprises 60 residences, extending the limited-community approach of the larger development. Within the towers, only two apartments are planned per floor, limiting the number of households sharing each level and creating a more private residential experience.

The emphasis on privacy continues at the entrance to each residence, with private elevators opening directly into the foyer. The homes are designed around light, ventilation and views, with dual-side terraces, large sliding windows and layouts that allow natural light and airflow through the spaces. The architecture integrates the surrounding hills and greenery, with views towards the Sahyadri landscape forming part of the living experience.

Located in Bavdhan, The Crown at Gera’s Isle Royale is set against the backdrop of the Sahyadri hills while remaining connected to the city. The development has been conceived as a low-density residential environment designed around nature, with landscaped spaces and amenities complementing the residential experience.

With the Bhumi Poojan now completed, The Crown marks the next stage in the evolution of Gera’s Isle Royale, bringing together a limited residential community, larger-format homes and a development approach centred on space and privacy.

Gera Developments has been creating residential and commercial developments for over five decades, with 64 projects spanning approximately 9 million sq. ft. under development and the trust of more than 10,000 customers.

About Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera Developments Private Limited, a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the Real Estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy at Gera of “Let's Outdo” rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera also introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. They have designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, and WellnessCentric Homes™ which revolutionised the Real Estate sector for both, the developer and the home buyer. The company has also launched Gera's Home Equity Power — a first-of-its-kind industry initiative providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing customer experience. Gera Developments has also launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both the product and service fronts. Gera continues to be recognised by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute among India's Best Workplaces.

Gera envisions raising the standards of Real Estate in India. As they redefine new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, they are consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

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