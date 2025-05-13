Geri Care Hospitals Leading the Way in Elder Care Education with DNB Geriatrics

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13: In a landmark development for geriatric care, Geri Care Hospitals has become the first private institution in the state of Tamil Nadu to receive accreditation from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for the DNB Geriatric Medicine program. Starting this academic year (2025), Geri Care Hospital in its Adambakkam campus will offer four seats under this prestigious three-year residency program, the most in any private institution for this course. Aspiring geriatricians seeking admission will have to go through NEET PG 2025 and subsequent merit-based counselling.

NBEMS is the apex body for postgraduate medical education in India, known for its rigorous standards and commitment to clinical excellence. The DNB (Diplomate of National Board) Geriatric Medicine program, equivalent to an MD, is designed to equip doctors with advanced knowledge and skills to manage the complex and evolving healthcare needs of the elderly--India's fastest-growing demographic. This initiative directly addresses a critical national gap: the shortage of trained geriatricians who are not only specialists but also advocates for the dignity and well-being of senior citizens.

"This accreditation is more than a milestone--it's a reaffirmation of our belief that ageing deserves its own medical lens," said Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder & Managing Director, Geri Care. "At Geri Care, we've always envisioned a healthcare system where elder care is not an afterthought but a focused specialty. With this DNB program, we aim to nurture the next generation of doctors who view geriatrics not just as a medical field, but as a mission of compassion, dignity, and science. We are proud to contribute to shaping a future where ageing in India is met with empathy, expertise, and preparedness."

Founded in Chennai, Geri Care is India's first elder-care network exclusively dedicated to the care of elders, led by a team of full-time geriatricians. Its integrated model spans exclusive hospitals, assisted living, rehabilitation, transitional care, dementia care, and in-patient medical services--offering a holistic continuum of elder-focused care. With multiple centers across Tamil Nadu and a new presence in Bengaluru, Geri Care is reimagining how ageing is treated in the Indian healthcare ecosystem. Together, Geri Care aims to strengthen the future of Geriatric Medicine in India.

About Geri Care:

Founded in 2018 by renowned geriatrician Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Geri Care is India's first healthcare network exclusively focused on the needs of senior citizens. It offers a seamless 360-degree continuum of care--from personalized home care to hospital-based services, assisted living, and specialty geriatric clinics. As pioneers of integrated eldercare, Geri Care's team brings over 100 years of combined expertise in geriatric practice and currently serves over 50,000 elders across cities. The company also runs India's first multi-specialty hospitals, exclusively for senior citizens. To learn more, visit https://www.gericare.in/.

