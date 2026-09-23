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Home / Business / German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel

German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel

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ANI
Updated At : 06:08 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Germany-based CAC ENGINEERING GmbH (CAC) and Pune-based Trichemie Plant Engineering Solutions (TPES) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to combine CAC’s technology expertise with Indian engineering talent, according to a press statement issued by the companies.

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The partnership will focus on engineering and executing manufacturing facilities for green hydrogen and synthetic fuels, besides projects in the chlor-alkali, semiconductor and specialty chemical industries.

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CAC, based in Chemnitz, Germany, has patented technologies for MethaFuel® and MethaJet® synthetic fuels produced from hydrogen and captured CO2.

Synthetic gasoline produced using CAC’s MethaFuel® technology is approved for use in vehicles and offers a pathway to renewable fuels based on renewable hydrogen and captured CO₂.

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The partnership will also seek to support India’s ambitions under the National Green Hydrogen Mission by creating additional applications for hydrogen.

As part of the agreement, CAC and TPES will develop a Global Competency Centre in Pune. The centre will undertake engineering work for projects in India, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and African markets.

Joerg Engelmann, managing partner, CAC Engineering, said, “The timing is favourable: economic ties between Germany and India are strengthening, while the EU–India Free Trade Agreement, concluded earlier this year, is expected to improve market access once it takes effect.”

Engelmann said the partnership would help CAC convert its technologies into projects with a local partner while providing access to India’s engineering talent pool.

Sunil Kulkarni and Peter Stromberger, managing directors, TPES, said Indian engineering capabilities combined with CAC’s technology would provide competitive solutions for global markets. “The global competence centre in Pune will become the hub for engineering of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe,” they said.

For more information, please visit: https://trichemie.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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