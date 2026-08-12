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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 12: For decades, Indian consumers have had to choose between shoes that look good and shoes that feel right. BAR Shoes, the German footwear brand founded in 1982 in South Germany , is now available in India and it makes that trade-off obsolete.

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BAR (pronounced "baer") has spent 44 years building one of Europe's most respected natural movement footwear brands. With 22 stores across Germany, a 94% customer recommendation rate, and a product philosophy rooted in anatomical science, the brand now enters India with an exclusive direct-to-consumer launch at baershoes.in.

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Why India, Why Now

India's urban professional class is one of the fastest-growing consumer segments in the world. Health awareness is rising, working hours are long, and premium footwear buyers increasingly research before they purchase. Yet the market here has not addressed movement science. Global brands have brought style. Heritage brands have brought comfort. No one has brought the engineering, until now.

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Global brands have brought style, and heritage brands have brought comfort, but until now, no one has brought style, comfort, and engineering together in one pair of shoes.

The Problem with Most Shoes

The human foot contains 26 bones, 27 joints, and 107 ligaments, a precision system built for natural movement. Most modern footwear compresses the toes, elevates the heel, and restricts the foot's ability to splay and balance. Over time, this creates fatigue, postural strain, and long-term discomfort. The Indian urban professional, spending 8 to 12 hours daily on their feet, commuting, working, and moving, bears the full cost of poorly engineered footwear. BAR was founded on a single conviction: that shoes should follow the shape of the foot, not the other way around.

Designed for the Way Humans Move

Every BAR shoe is built around three non-negotiable principles. First, 100% Toe-freedom, a wide toe box that allows the toes to spread naturally, improving balance and reducing foot fatigue. Second, Barefoot or Zero-heel differential, the foot sits level with the ground, allowing the body to align naturally from foot to spine. Third, a flexible sole that moves with the foot rather than constraining it. These are not comfort features. They are engineering decisions rooted in foot anatomy and they make every BAR shoe feel fundamentally different from the moment it is worn.

44 Years of German Precision

BAR's heritage is its most enduring differentiator. A family-owned brand that has remained single-minded in its purpose across four decades, every shoe undergoes up to 150 production steps, crafted from premium natural leathers and materials selected for breathability, durability, and natural ageing. The brand's 94% customer recommendation rate reflects the loyalty that follows when engineering actually delivers on its promise. Being free and feeling good, from foot to head, is not a marketing tagline. It is a promise that has held for 44 years.

Being free and feeling good, from foot to head, is not a marketing tagline. It is a promise that has held for 44 years, one that more than 500,000 customers and over 1,000,000 feet have already experienced.

Recognised for Brand Excellence

Winner of the 2026 German Brand Award with Gold and Winner honours, recognising outstanding brand management and pioneering brand work. The India launch begins on the back of that recognition.

A Range Built for the Indian Lifestyle

BAR India launches with six signature products, three for men and three for women, each designed for a distinct use case but all sharing the same anatomical foundation.

For men, the Superstride is a dry-mill leather dress shoe built on an anatomical last with zero heel, made for office and professional settings. The Torque, crafted from wrinkle-free full-grain leather with a chrome-free lining, is casual wear done properly, engineered for commutes and everyday life. The NeXGen, with its wide toe box and zero heel elevation, is built for the urban Indian who lives in sneakers and needs performance comfort through a full active day.

For women, the Smartstep brings full-grain leather and anatomical arch support to professional footwear, built to ease daily fatigue through long working hours. The Pedal reimagines the everyday flat with natural dry-mill leather, a flexible sole, and a removable anatomical insole. The NexGen-L rounds out the range as an active lifestyle shoe combining chrome-free leather construction with a wide toe box and natural movement engineering, without compromise on style.

Now Available in India

BAR Shoes is now available exclusively at baershoes.in, with nationwide delivery across India. The collection is priced between ₹7,499 and ₹13,999. India's feet deserve better engineering. BAR is here to deliver it.

MEDIA CONTACT

For media queries, product samples, or editorial partnerships:

customercare@baershoes.in

+91 76196 29595

ABOUT BAR

Founded in 1982 in Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany, BAR GmbH is a natural movement footwear company with 44 years of heritage and 22 stores across Germany. Built on the principle of toe freedom, every BAR shoe is engineered to follow the anatomical shape of the foot, with zero heel differential, a wide toe box, and flexible sole construction. With a 94% customer recommendation rate and up to 150 production steps per shoe, BAR represents the intersection of German precision and movement science. In 2026, BAR won Gold and Winner honours at the German Brand Award for outstanding brand management. BAR India is available exclusively at baershoes.in.

For more information, visit: baershoes.in

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