Get a Free .com-Style Domain Without Paying for It

Websites.co.in acquires premium com.free domain as it redefines online identity for millions in emerging markets Mumbai, India — 4th July 2025 In a move poised to reshape how micro-businesses and creators go online, Websites.co.in has launched a new identity layer: com.free — a domain format that gives every new user a premium-looking web address, completely free.

Effective immediately, anyone creating a website on Websites.co.in will receive a clean, credible link like: yourname.com.free — replacing the older, longer-format yourname.websites.co.in.

The initiative aligns with the global launch of the .free top-level domain (TLD) by Amazon Registry Services. Websites.co.in strategically acquired com.free as a premium asset within this namespace to deliver high-recognition digital identities to its free users — with zero complexity or additional cost.

“Perception drives conversion. But so does transparency,” said Kartik Raichura, Founder & CEO of Websites.co.in. “The .free extension signals both — that the website is credible and that it was created for free. It removes ambiguity, discourages bad actors, and builds immediate trust.” Making Free Websites Safer, Cleaner, and More Trustworthy Historically, subdomain-based websites have struggled with legitimacy — often flagged, mistrusted, or ignored due to long, platform-branded URLs.

By using the .free extension, Websites.co.in introduces clarity of purpose and origin. Platforms, users, and automated systems can now instantly recognize that a website was created on a free-tier builder — eliminating confusion and preventing exploitative tactics.

“Turning a free website into something that feels like .com — and making that position uncopyable — is a sharp, strategic play by Websites.co.in,” said Sauvik Banerjjee, Angel Investor in Websites.co.in and President, Global Professional Services & Chief Digital Officer at Rezolve AI Reimagining Free-Tier Ownership for Emerging Markets For millions of creators, solopreneurs, and small business owners — especially across mobile-first and trust-deficient digital environments — a .com-style identity offers instant credibility. Pairing it with the .free suffix clearly indicates that it’s part of a verified, global platform.

“Offering every user a yourname.com.free domain is a category-defining move. It strengthens user trust at scale — and signals the kind of long-term thinking I backed this team for,” said Annkur P Agarwal, Angel Investor & Co-founder, MangoCreators.com This upgrade is more than a branding refresh. It’s a statement of commitment to responsible digital inclusion — one where free websites can inspire confidence, reflect professionalism, and support growth from the very first click.

About Websites.co.in Websites.co.in is an award-winning, no-code instant website builder app that helps users create mobile-first websites, blogs, and e-commerce stores — without technical know-how. Recognized globally and trusted by over 5 million app downloads, the platform supports 98 languages and is designed to bring the next billion users online through simplicity, speed, and scalability.

For more information: https://websites.co.in | https://websites.free Media Contact: Darshit Raut Founders Office, Websites.co.in pr@websites.co.in | +91 8454843439 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

