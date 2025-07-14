DT
PT
Get Business Loans of Up to ₹80 Lakhs on Bajaj Markets with Flexible Repayment Options

Get Business Loans of Up to ₹80 Lakhs on Bajaj Markets with Flexible Repayment Options

ANI
Updated At : 12:10 PM Jul 14, 2025 IST
HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Supporting the growth ambitions of Indian entrepreneurs, Bajaj Markets offers access to business loans of up to ₹80 Lakhs through its extensive network of trusted financial partners. These loans come with competitive interest rates starting at 14% per annum and repayment tenures extending up to 8 years, enabling businesses to manage their finances comfortably.

The platform simplifies the borrowing process by providing multiple loan options from leading banks and NBFCs, allowing borrowers to select offers best suited to their unique requirements.

With digital application process, minimal documentation, and quick approvals, businesses can access funds promptly for expansion, working capital, equipment purchase, or technology upgrades. These unsecured business loans require no collateral or guarantor, making financing accessible and hassle-free.

By bridging businesses with credible lenders, Bajaj Markets empowers Indian enterprises to unlock new growth opportunities with confidence and ease.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

