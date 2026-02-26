Get Low-interest Personal Loans with Flexible Terms from Bajaj Finance

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Bajaj Finance continues to strengthen its position as one of India's leading lending institutions by offering low-interest personal loans with flexible repayment terms. Designed to meet the evolving financial needs of individuals, these loans provide quick access to funds, flexible tenure, and competitive personal loan interest rate options. With a strong focus on customer convenience, Bajaj Finance enables both salaried and self-employed individuals to manage planned and unexpected expenses with ease.

In today's fast-paced lifestyle, financial needs can arise at any moment. Whether it is a medical emergency, a wedding, a home renovation, travel plans or education expenses, a personal loan serves as a reliable financial solution. Bajaj Finance ensures that customers benefit from affordable borrowing by offering attractive personal loan interest rate structures and flexible repayment tenures, making repayments stress-free and manageable.

Competitive personal loan interest rate for easier borrowing

One of the key highlights of the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is the competitive personal loan interest rate offered to eligible applicants. The interest rates are structured to ensure affordability while maintaining clarity. By offering lower interest rates, Bajaj Finance helps customers reduce their overall borrowing cost, making it easier to repay the loan over time.

The personal loan interest rate is determined based on several factors, including income, employment type, credit score, repayment capacity, and existing financial commitments. Customers with a strong credit profile and stable income can benefit from lower rates, ensuring significant savings across the loan tenure.

Flexible repayment terms for better financial control

Bajaj Finance understands that every borrower has unique financial circumstances. To address this, the company offers flexible repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 96 months. This allows customers to select a repayment plan that aligns with their income flow and financial goals.

Flexible terms enable borrowers to maintain comfortable EMIs without placing strain on their monthly budgets. By selecting an optimal tenure, customers can effectively manage their finances while enjoying the benefits of a low personal loan interest rate.

High loan amounts for diverse financial needs

Bajaj Finance offers personal loans ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, depending on the applicant's eligibility. This wide range ensures that customers can fund both small and large expenses conveniently. Whether it is covering a short-term cash requirement or financing a major life event, Bajaj Finance provides solutions tailored to individual needs.

The easy application process and fast approvals further enhance the overall borrowing experience, allowing customers to access funds quickly and efficiently.

Quick and easy application process

Applying for a personal loan with Bajaj Finance is a simple and hassle-free experience. Customers can apply online by submitting basic personal and financial details. The digital process ensures faster verification and quicker approvals, significantly reducing turnaround time.

Once approved, funds are disbursed swiftly, often within 24 hours*, enabling customers to meet urgent financial needs without delays. Minimal documentation and a streamlined process further simplify the loan journey, ensuring a smooth experience from application to disbursal.

No collateral requirement for hassle-free borrowing

Bajaj Finance offers personal loans without the need for any collateral or security, allowing customers to access funds without pledging assets. This unsecured loan structure simplifies the application process, reduces documentation, and enables faster approvals, making borrowing more convenient and stress-free.

Eligibility criteria for a personal loan

Bajaj Finance offers personal loans to both salaried professionals and self-employed individuals who meet the eligibility requirements. Key eligibility factors include:

- Nationality: Indian

- Age: 21 years to 80 years*.

- Employed with: Public, private, or MNC.

- CIBIL Score: 650 or higher.

- Customer profile: Self-employed or salaried

*Applicants must be 80 years or younger at the end of the loan tenure.

Ideal use cases for a personal loan

A personal loan from Bajaj Finance can be used for a wide range of purposes, including:

Medical emergencies and healthcare expenses:

- A personal loan can help individuals manage unexpected medical costs, including hospitalisation, treatment, and post-care expenses, ensuring timely access to quality healthcare without financial strain.

Wedding and family celebrations:

- Personal loans enable families to comfortably manage wedding-related and festive expenses, including venue bookings, catering, decor, and travel, without disrupting long-term savings.

Travel and holiday planning:

- Borrowers can use personal loans to fund domestic or international travel, covering costs such as flights, accommodation, and experiences, while repaying in easy instalments.

Home renovation and repairs:

- From essential repairs to complete home makeovers, a personal loan provides financial flexibility to upgrade living spaces without delays.

Education and skill development:

- Personal loans can support education-related expenses, including course fees, certifications, and skill enhancement programmes, helping individuals invest in their professional growth.

Bajaj Finance continues to redefine personal lending by offering low-interest personal loans with flexible terms and quick disbursal. With competitive personal loan interest rate options, high loan amounts, and customer-centric policies, Bajaj Finance empowers individuals to fulfil their financial goals without unnecessary stress.

Whether planning a major expense or addressing an urgent financial need, customers can rely on Bajaj Finance for efficient, affordable, and dependable personal loan solutions.

*Terms and conditions apply

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

