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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Neela Film Productions, in association with Sony SAB, is all set to mark 18 glorious years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the show enters its 19th year. Over the years, the show has become India's biggest family entertainment brand, winning hearts across generations with its clean family comedy rooted in Indian culture, free from vulgarity and double-meaning humour.

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For 18 years and 4770 episodes, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has brought smiles, laughter and meaningful stories into millions of homes, becoming a cherished part of everyday life for audiences across generations. On the special occasion of the beloved show's 18th birthday on 28th July, 2026, the makers are preparing to unveil the new look of the iconic Gokuldham Society, welcome special guests who will join in congratulating the team, and celebrate the remarkable journey of everyone associated with the show. Viewers will witness all the celebrations along with many exciting surprises planned especially for them.

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Speaking about the major milestone, Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator and Producer of the show and Founder of Neela Film Productions, said, "Turning 18 is a very special moment for all of us. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grown from being just a television show into a family that has shared laughter and countless memories with millions of viewers. From the very first episode of the show, we have remained committed to creating clean family entertainment that celebrates Indian culture and values without ever relying on vulgarity or double-meaning comedy. This achievement has been possible because of the unconditional love of our audience. As we celebrate the show's 18th birthday, we thank every viewer, every member of our cast and crew, and our partner Sony SAB for being an integral part of this beautiful journey. To make this day even more memorable, our viewers will experience the all-new look of Gokuldham Society, along with very special birthday episodes filled with excitement, fun and many surprises. We look forward to celebrating this special occasion of 'Haso Hasao Divas' together with all of you and continue to spread happiness for many more years."

The event will bring together the cast, creators, special guests and well-wishers to celebrate the remarkable journey of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The occasion will also mark the annual celebration of "Haso Aur Hasao Divas", a tradition that reflects the show's enduring philosophy of spreading laughter and happiness. It will honour the people behind the show's extraordinary journey while expressing gratitude to audiences whose unwavering love and support have made Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah one of India's most iconic television shows.

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As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah steps into its 19th year, the celebrations are only just beginning. More details about the special anniversary celebrations will be revealed soon.

About Neela Film Productions

Neela Film Productions is led by the visionary Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi who is the creative force behind a wide array of fiction and non-fiction shows for leading broadcasters, including Sony SET, Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Plus. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah remains the crown jewel of their productions, celebrated for its unique characters, dialogues, and cultural impact. The The iconic show has been at the forefront of Indian television for 16 years, with over 4,000 episodes to its credit. Mr. Modi has poured heart and soul into the creation of these characters and stories ensuring that their creative endeavours have brought joy to millions.

Under Mr. Modi's leadership, Neela Film Productions has also ventured into new-age digital businesses through its subsidiary, Neela Mediatech, which focuses on Web3 gaming, animation, and merchandise, further expanding the legacy of creativity and innovation.

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