‘Get Thunai’ – A Smart Utility Support App Launched in Chennai to Simplify Bill Storage and Service Access

Chennai, February 20, 2026: Get Thunai, meaning “Get the Right Support,” a new consumer-centric utility support application, was formally launched today at The Leela Palace Chennai.

The app has been conceptualized and developed to address one of the most common challenges faced by consumers — the loss or misplacement of purchase bills and warranty documents at critical moments. In many instances, customers are unable to claim warranty benefits or obtain timely service support due to the absence of proper documentation.

Recognising that a bill is an essential document for warranty claims and dispute resolution, Get Thunai offers a structured digital solution to securely store and instantly retrieve purchase-related information.

The application enables users to upload and maintain product details including:

• Invoice Information

• Serial Numbers

• Purchase Details & Dates

• Warranty Coverage Period, and

• Supporting Images in centralized and easily accessible platform.

Built on the principle of “One App. One Bill. One Trusted Service Partner,” Get Thunai is designed for individuals, families, retail shops, service centres, workshops, offices, and large enterprises to manage their product records seamlessly. The platform ensures that users no longer face uncertainty or inconvenience due to misplaced physical bills, thereby providing clarity and peace of mind.

In addition to digital bill storage, Get Thunai provides an integrated service support mechanism. Users can raise complaints directly through the app, following which structured assistance is initiated, including call-back requests and connection to the appropriate service partner. A key feature of the platform is its emphasis on assigning the right technician with the relevant skill set and brand expertise to handle the specific product, thereby minimizing the risk of improper service attendance that may otherwise lead to further complications. The app also supports documentation and service connectivity for automobiles, making it a comprehensive utility management solution. To ensure operational clarity and avoid confusion, the ecosystem comprises two distinct applications — a Customer App for users to manage their products and service requests, and Partner App for authorized service partners, verified service professionals, thereby ensuring structured coordination while maintaining a strong customer-centric focus.

Get Thunai offers subscription plans tailored to different categories of users. Home users can avail a free plan supporting up to 10 products or subscribe at ₹99 per year for up to 50 products. Retail shops and service centres can opt for a ₹199 per year plan covering up to 200 products. Workshops and small manufacturing units can subscribe at ₹499 per year for management of up to 500 assets. Corporate and enterprise establishments, including offices, hospitals, and educational institutions, can avail a ₹25,000 per year (minimum) plan covering up to 5,000 assets. Service professionals can enroll under the Technician plan at ₹1,199 per month, which includes customer leads and call masking features. Across all plans, storage guidelines permit up to five images per product or asset, with a maximum size of one megabyte per image, under a replace-only image policy wherein older images are automatically deleted upon update.

The app was formally unveiled by Mr. Laxman Mannaji Rao, Managing Director and Mrs.Sudha Laxman, Director of Peruvallatthan Thirumavalavan Global Solutions Private Limited (PTGS), during the launch ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Laxman Mannaji Rao stated, “The genesis of Get Thunai lies in my real-time experience as an authorized service partner for a leading consumer durable brand. I witnessed numerous customers facing genuine hardship because they were unable to produce their original purchase bills during warranty claims. Many deserving cases encountered delays or rejection solely due to documentation issues. This recurring concern motivated me to explore a sustainable technological solution.”

He further remarked, “After consulting with IT professionals, studying consumer behaviour, and understanding systemic gaps in service processes, we developed Get Thunai as a structured platform that assures customers of rightful support. Our objective is to eliminate anxiety during critical service situations and ensure that every consumer has organized, accessible, and reliable documentation at their fingertips. Within the first year of operations, we aim to onboard one lakh users onto the platform and also build a strong network of 5,000 verified technicians and service experts across regions, thereby establishing a robust and responsive service ecosystem.”

Sudha Laxman, Director expressed her enthusiasm at the launch and stated, “Get Thunai is not merely a digital application; it is the foundation of a structured support ecosystem. The initiative creates direct and indirect employment opportunities for skilled technicians, IT professionals engaged in application development, backend operational teams, and authorized service partners. We are delighted to launch a platform that simultaneously empowers professionals and strengthens customer confidence.”

Get Thunai has been developed by Peruvallatthan Thirumavalavan Global Solutions Private Limited (PTGS), Chennai, an organization driven by structured administration, collaborative leadership, long-term vision, and people-centric innovation. Drawing inspiration from the governance legacy of Karikala Chola and the enduring engineering marvel of the Kallanai, the company builds sustainable systems designed for lasting impact. “Inspired by a 2000-year legacy of administration and vision, PTGS builds solutions for people, teams, and the future,” the Managing Director affirmed.

With a scalable technology model and growing digital adoption, Get Thunai offers scope for strategic partnerships and investor collaboration within a structured service ecosystem. At its core, the platform remains firmly consumer-focused, committed to simplifying documentation management and ensuring timely, reliable service support.

For further details and installation of the ‘Get Thunai’ application, visit: www.getthunai.in

