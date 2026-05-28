GetGabs Emerges as AI-First Conversational Commerce Platform Powering Business Growth on WhatsApp

VMPL

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 28: Customer communication is undergoing a major transformation. Messaging platforms are rapidly becoming the preferred channel for customer engagement, sales interactions, and commerce, reshaping how businesses connect with consumers globally.

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WhatsApp today serves more than 3.3 billion monthly active users worldwide, with over 175 million people messaging businesses daily. With message open rates averaging nearly 95 percent -- significantly higher than traditional email communication -- messaging platforms are increasingly evolving into a primary interface for commerce and customer relationships.

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However, despite changing customer behavior, many businesses continue operating with fragmented communication systems originally built for email and ticket-based support. These disconnected tools often create delays in response times, operational inefficiencies, missed business opportunities, and inconsistent customer experiences.

Addressing this challenge, GetGabs (Getgabs Info Pvt. Ltd.), a Jaipur-based SaaS company and official Meta Business Partner, is building an AI-first conversational engagement platform powered by the WhatsApp Business API.

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The platform integrates conversational AI, workflow automation, CRM capabilities, broadcast messaging, and a collaborative multi-agent team inbox into a unified ecosystem designed specifically for modern customer communication.

By consolidating what businesses traditionally manage across multiple disconnected software solutions, GetGabs aims to streamline business workflows while helping organizations improve engagement, operational efficiency, and scalability.

Industry trends indicate that three major shifts are accelerating demand for conversational commerce infrastructure: customers increasingly prefer messaging-first communication experiences; artificial intelligence has matured to automate business workflows at scale; emerging markets are rapidly adopting messaging platforms as business infrastructure.

Gaurav Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of GetGabs, said: "We're not trying to convince the market that conversational commerce matters -- the market has already decided. What's missing is the AI infrastructure that makes it scalable, reliable, and defensible. That is exactly what GetGabs is building."

The company currently supports businesses across India, MENA, and Southeast Asia, including support for RTL languages like Arabic, Hebrew, Urdu, and Persian.

As conversational commerce evolves, AI-powered messaging ecosystems are expected to play a significant role in the future of customer engagement.

About GetGabs

GetGabs (Getgabs Info Pvt. Ltd.) is a Jaipur-based SaaS company and official Meta Business Partner providing an AI-powered WhatsApp Business API platform designed to help businesses automate customer engagement, streamline communication workflows, and scale conversational commerce operations.

Website: https://getgabs.com

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