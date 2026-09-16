GetHealthy Takes Its Premium Vitamins and Wellness Products to the Big Screen With a Campaign Across Nine Mumbai Cinema Screens

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: GetHealthy®, an Indian premium vitamins and wellness brand, has taken its brand story to the big screen with a Delta Sleep™ advertising campaign displayed across nine screens at PVR Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai. The campaign ran from September 5 to 7, 2026, marking a new step in the company’s effort to build visibility beyond conventional digital advertising.

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The campaign featured Delta Sleep™, one of the brand’s flagship products, with the message “Meet Your Bedtime Support.” By appearing within one of Mumbai’s premium shopping and entertainment destinations, GetHealthy® aimed to introduce its wellness identity, built around modern design, to a wider audience.

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For Manish Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of GetHealthy®, seeing the brand across nine cinema screens marked a meaningful shift for the company. It showed that what began as an idea is steadily becoming a brand people can see, recognize and experience, while representing another step in his long term vision for GetHealthy®.

A Founder Led Approach to Wellness

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GetHealthy® was founded by Manish Chaudhary, whose education and continued learning span exercise science, sports nutrition, anatomy and physiology, and supplementation, including programs from Stanford, the University of Colorado Boulder, LMU Munich, ACE, NASM and INFS. Through years of study and work with clients and health and fitness businesses worldwide, he identified a gap in the market. Premium customers wanted more than ordinary supplements. They wanted thoughtfully selected ingredients, formulations informed by science, refined presentation and quality they could trust. That vision became GetHealthy®, and Manish Chaudhary remains directly involved in the brand’s formulation decisions, product positioning and customer experience.

His professional journey includes working with clients internationally, conducting a wellness webinar for Decathlon and contributing a Marathi language nutrition article to Sakal during the Covid 19 period. He is also the author of Sunshine Vitamin: The Essential Guide to Vitamin D for Modern Indian Lifestyles, written to make vitamin D education more accessible for modern Indian readers.

“I didn’t want to select another generic formula ready for sale from a factory catalogue and simply put my label on it,” Manish Chaudhary said. “I remain personally involved in developing our formulations, ensuring every product has a clear purpose and combines nutritional science with practical wellness needs.”

Building a Distinctive Indian Wellness Portfolio

The GetHealthy® portfolio spans everyday wellness categories including sleep, vitamin D, iron, vitamin K2 and herbal tea. Its products include Delta Sleep™, Sunshine Vitamin™, BloodRenew™, CalciBalance™ and WindDown Tea™. The range is developed around specific wellness routines rather than using one approach for everyone.

Every GetHealthy® product is lab tested and manufactured in a facility that is FSSAI licensed, WHO GMP compliant and ISO certified. The company also emphasizes transparent labeling and modern packaging as part of its focus on quality.

The company’s broader ambition is to build what Manish Chaudhary describes as “the Apple of vitamins”: an Indian wellness brand recognized for considered formulations, strong design and a consistent customer experience. The cinema campaign follows GetHealthy®’s growing presence across online marketplaces, educational content and brand communication led by its founder.

As the brand grows, GetHealthy® plans to continue expanding awareness through premium media environments, educational initiatives and digital marketplaces while maintaining its focus on purposeful product development.

About GetHealthy

GetHealthy® is a premium Indian vitamins and wellness brand founded by Manish Chaudhary, whose education and continued learning span exercise science, sports nutrition and supplementation. Every GetHealthy® product is lab tested and manufactured in a facility that is FSSAI licensed, WHO GMP compliant and ISO certified. Our mission is to build a globally respected Indian wellness brand delivering formulations informed by science, uncompromising quality and a refined customer experience. Our vision is to build the Apple of vitamins.

Publication Links

- GetHealthy® Official Website

- Founder Story

- Delta Sleep™ on Amazon India

Media contact: GetHealthy® | gethealthy.co.in

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