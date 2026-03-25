Getting Ready for a Home Loan: Charges and Rates You Need to Know

When you’re about to take a home loan, the expenses go way past just the interest rate. Most first-time buyers get caught up in figuring out the EMI and overlook a bunch of extra fees that pile up before, during, and even after the loan’s disbursal. If you walk in prepared, you avoid nasty surprises and budget more realistically from the start. Knowing all the bits and pieces that make up your home loan’s cost is the only way to compare lenders properly — and negotiate wherever you actually have a shot.

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So, what are the main costs to look out for before you apply? Processing Fee The lender charges this for all the admin stuff: checking your income, verifying documents, and appraising your property. Usually, it’s between 0.25% and 1% of your loan amount, depending on your bank or NBFC. Sometimes, you pay a chunk at the application stage and won’t get it back if the loan doesn’t go through. Always check if there’s a refund policy before handing over your money.

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Stamp Duty This is a state government tax that makes your property transaction legally valid. It’s calculated using the higher of either your property’s agreement value or its government-set minimum (the ready reckoner rate). You’ll find stamp duty rates all over the place — could be anywhere from 3.5% up to 9% of the property’s value, and things like your gender, age, or where the property is located can change it. Women buyers often get discounted rates in some states.

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Your home loan doesn’t cover stamp duty. You have to arrange it separately and pay it before the property gets registered.

Registration Charges Stamp duty's just the start. Registration charges officially record that the property has changed hands in government books. The central government sets these, generally at 1% of the property value, but states sometimes cap fees for high-value homes.

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When you add stamp duty and registration charges together, you’re looking at a 4–10% boost to your total property cost. Make sure you include this in your budget before you apply.

Other Charges You Should Budget For Legal/technical fees: Covers property title checks and site valuation.

Franking charges: For stamping the loan agreement.

MODT (Memorandum of Deposit of Title Deeds): Registers the mortgage with the sub-registrar.

Prepayment charges: A fee for paying off the loan early (only for fixed-rate loans; floating rates don’t have this for individuals).

Late payment fee: Penalty if you miss an EMI.

GST: Applied to processing fees and some other services.

How Interest Rate Type Impacts the Total Cost Your interest rate — fixed or floating — decides what you shell out over the loan’s entire lifespan.

Floating rates are tied to an external benchmark, generally the RBI repo rate. If that rate changes, your interest and EMI change as well. Right now, in February 2026, the repo rate is 5.25% after a string of cuts since early 2025. Floating loans usually start lower and don’t penalize you for prepaying as an individual borrower.

Fixed rates stay put for the agreed term, no matter what RBI does. The upside? Predictable EMIs. The downside? Higher starting rates, and if rates drop, you pay extra to refinance.

Bottom Line Don't just stare at the headline interest rate. Stamp duty and registration can easily add several lakhs for an average home, and then there’s processing, MODT, GST — the list keeps going. Check every single cost before you pick your loan amount. Quite often, the total you need on day one is a lot more than just your down payment.

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