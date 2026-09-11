DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / GFF 2026 concludes with focus on AI-led fintech growth, secure digital payments and global adoption

GFF 2026 concludes with focus on AI-led fintech growth, secure digital payments and global adoption

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): The next phase of fintech growth will depend on transforming advances in artificial intelligence, digital payments and emerging technologies into secure, scalable and inclusive financial solutions, industry leaders said at the conclusion of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai.

The four-day event highlighted technologies expected to shape the future of financial services, with discussions centred around trusted AI, secure payment ecosystems, cybersecurity and the global expansion of India’s digital finance capabilities.

Advertisement

During the inaugural session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the fintech sector to convert technological possibilities into real-world impact while stressing the need for cybersecurity, ethical data protection and consumer safeguards. He also emphasised taking India’s digital payment infrastructure, including UPI, to global markets.

Advertisement

Echoing the focus on global expansion of digital payments, Sanjiv Patankar, Head - Fintech Product Unit, Comviva, said that taking UPI global reflects a broader shift in how payment infrastructure is being developed and scaled.

"Interoperable digital payment platforms can reduce friction, improve access and bring more people and businesses into the formal financial system, especially across emerging markets," Patankar said.

Advertisement

He added that the next phase of fintech innovation would require greater intelligence and automation across payment systems, including real-time intelligence, smarter transaction orchestration, agentic AI-driven decision-making and personalised financial services.

At GFF 2026, Gnani.ai announced the expansion of its Artha Sovereign AI platform for BFSI enterprises, offering more than 200 pre-built workflows across areas including underwriting, reconciliation, lending, risk management, payments and compliance.

Ganesh Gopalan, Co-founder and CEO, Gnani.ai, said the next opportunity for AI lies in bringing intelligence into the workflows that run financial institutions, beyond customer interaction applications.

Security also remained a key theme as financial systems become increasingly intelligent and interconnected. Romain Zanolo, Senior Vice President - Payment Services, APAC & India, IDEMIA Secure Transactions, said the convergence of Agentic AI, tokenisation and quantum technologies underlined the need for stronger security frameworks.

"As financial systems get smarter and more connected, security has to keep pace," Zanolo said, adding that the industry must build crypto-agility into systems to ensure a smooth transition for users.

As GFF 2026 concluded, discussions across the fintech ecosystem moved beyond the potential of emerging technologies towards their responsible, secure and scalable deployment, with India’s digital payment ecosystem increasingly positioned for global adoption. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts