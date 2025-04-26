GFS Developments Marks Its Grand Dubai Launch with Star Power: Meet & Greet with Pakistani Superstar Ayza Khan

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], April 26: GFS Developments, a global powerhouse in real estate with over 25 years of excellence, proudly announces its official entry into the UAE market with an exclusive launch event in Dubai, headlined by a special Meet & Greet with Pakistani sensation Ayza Khan. Known for delivering more than 2 million units across globally. GFS Developments now brings its legacy of innovation and quality to Dubai, aiming to redefine the city's luxury living experience.

The press and guests got a chance for an exclusive preview of GFS's landmark Dubai developments, alongside an opportunity to engage with Ayza Khan, one of Pakistan's most celebrated and influential actresses. Previously , GFS held the star studded press conference that had Bobby Deol and Sohail khan.

The event also showcased GFS's Dubai upcoming projects including:

* Coventry gardens II & II -Dubai Land Residential Complex

Stylish studio to two-bedroom maisonettes with rooftop gardens, close to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Airport.

* Coventry 66 - Dubai South

Modern, well-connected apartments near Al Maktoum International Airport and major lifestyle hubs.

* Coventry I & II - Dubai International City

Purposefully designed living spaces with close proximity to healthcare, education, and retail zones.

Ayza Khan on GFS in Dubai

"Dubai is a city of dreams, and GFS Developments is turning those dreams into addresses. I'm honored to be part of this journey where beauty, purpose, and lifestyle come together. These projects aren't just buildings--they're communities full of heart."

-- Ayza Khan, Actress

"GFS Developments is proud to bring its trusted legacy to the UAE," said Michael John Collings, General Manager of GFS Developments. "With our cutting-edge projects and a special appearance by Ayza Khan, this launch reflects our commitment to building communities that go beyond just real estate."

Backed by awards such as "Fastest Growing Brand of the Year" and "Brand of the Year" for three consecutive years, GFS continues its global journey with innovation, elegance, and social purpose at its core.

About GFS Developments

Headquartered in Londoni with offices in Dubai, ,USA, Canada and Saudi Arabia. GFS Developments is a global leader in residential and commercial real estate. The company is committed to creating vibrant, sustainable communities with a focus on quality, lifestyle, and trust.

