New Delhi [India], September 2: For more than 13 years, Ghanchi Media has been quietly shaping how songs and films find their audience online. What started as a promotion outfit for the entertainment industry has grown into a full-scale digital marketing operation, one that has now put more than 60,000 music videos and songs, and over 300 feature films, in front of listeners and viewers across the world. Today, the company is leaning further into artificial intelligence to sharpen that reach even more, at a time when discovery on streaming platforms and social media decides whether a release succeeds or quietly disappears.

Ghanchi Media works out of a team of over 30 specialists covering everything from platform strategy to influencer outreach, and its client list spans music labels, film production houses, studios, independent artists, filmmakers and audio distributors. That range matters in an industry where a Bollywood theatrical release, a Punjabi single and a Tamil OTT premiere each demand a different playbook. The company has built experience across Bollywood, Pollywood, Tollywood, Tamil, Telugu and other regional markets, which lets it tailor campaigns to the language, platform habits and fan culture specific to each industry rather than applying one template everywhere.

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Where AI fits into the promotion strategy

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The most notable shift at Ghanchi Media in recent years has been its growing use of AI and data-driven tools to plan campaigns. Instead of promoting a song or film to a broad, generic audience, the company uses technology to study audience behaviour and interests, then narrows down which listener or viewer segments are actually likely to engage with a particular release. That kind of targeting has become more important as AI-powered search and recommendation systems increasingly decide what gets surfaced to users on YouTube, Spotify and social platforms in the first place. Ghanchi Media's approach is built around meeting that shift head-on, pairing its industry experience with technology that can read audience patterns at a scale no manual process could match.

Music promotion built for how people actually listen

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On the music side, Ghanchi Media offers Spotify Audio Promotion and Marketing aimed at getting new releases in front of listeners who are genuinely likely to stream and follow an artist, not just generate a temporary spike in numbers. This runs alongside YouTube music promotion for music videos, lyric videos and audio releases, where the goal is sustained visibility rather than a one-time push. For labels and independent artists managing multiple releases, this combination of platform-specific strategy is designed to build a more lasting digital footprint over time.

Film promotion from teaser to OTT release

The company's film promotion and marketing services cover the full lifecycle of a release, from the first teaser drop through to trailers, posters, release-day campaigns and post-release engagement. As more titles skip a wide theatrical run altogether, OTT film promotion and marketing has become a growing part of the company's work, helping productions build anticipation for a streaming premiere and sustain conversation once the title is live. Where relevant, Ghanchi Media also supports visibility on industry platforms such as IMDb and BookMyShow, giving productions a stronger presence in the places audiences go to research a film before watching it.

Influencer marketing and the social media layer

As an Instagram Influencers Marketing agency, Ghanchi Media makes this another core piece of the offering, particularly for reaching younger audiences who discover new music and films through creators rather than traditional advertising. Ghanchi Media pairs this with broader social media marketing and digital advertising across Instagram, Facebook, Google and other platforms, giving music labels and film production houses a coordinated presence rather than a scattered one. The idea is straightforward: a release gets the most traction when its promotion across YouTube, Instagram, Spotify and paid digital channels is planned together instead of handled as separate, disconnected efforts.

A promotion partner built around where entertainment marketing is headed

Taken together, Ghanchi Media's services amount to a fairly comprehensive answer to a question more labels and producers are asking: how do you get a release noticed when audiences are scattered across dozens of platforms and algorithms are doing more of the deciding? By combining more than a decade of entertainment industry experience with AI-driven audience targeting, Ghanchi Media positions itself as a partner for music labels, film production houses and independent creators looking for entertainment marketing and promotion that works across India's many regional industries as well as international audiences.

More information about Ghanchi Media's services is available at www.ghanchimedia.com.

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