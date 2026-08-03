Ghazal Alagh-Backed Kidbea Launches Its First Brand Film in PVR Cinemas

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 3: Kidbea, one of India's fastest-growing sustainable kidswear brands, has launched its first-ever brand film, now playing in PVR cinemas across India alongside some of the biggest movie releases of the year.

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For a brand that has largely connected with parents through digital platforms, this marks a big step towards reaching families on a much larger scale. Through its partnership with PVR Cinemas, Kidbea aims to build brand awareness and start a conversation around something many parents often overlook the fabric their babies wear every day.

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The film tells a simple story that many parents can relate to. A baby won't stop crying, and her parents try everything they can think of to comfort her. In the end, they discover that the reason isn't what they expected it's the fabric touching the baby's skin.

Instead of making dramatic claims or showing picture-perfect parenting, the film shares a simple message: what babies wear matters. Soft, breathable and skin-friendly fabrics can make a real difference to a baby's comfort, especially during the early years.

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With this campaign, Kidbea hopes to encourage more parents to think about fabric before buying clothes for their little ones. The film also reflects the brand's focus on creating comfortable, thoughtfully designed clothing using its signature BambooTec™ fabric.

Launching the film in PVR cinemas is another important milestone in Kidbea's growth journey. The brand closed FY-26 with ₹88 crore GMV and is now targeting ₹130 crore GMV in FY-27, backed by an aggressive retail expansion strategy and increased investment in building brand awareness across India.

Founders' Statement

"This is more than our first brand film--it's our way of starting a conversation with parents. We wanted to tell a story that feels real and reminds people that even something as simple as fabric can make a difference to a baby's comfort. Through our partnership with PVR Cinemas, we're excited to take this message to families across the country and introduce more people to what Kidbea stands for. As we continue expanding our retail presence, this campaign is an important step in building Kidbea into a trusted household brand."

-- Swapnil Srivastava, Aman Kumar Matho, Mohammad Hussain & Ankita Rani, Founding Team, Kidbea

About Kidbea

Kidbea is a sustainable kidswear brand creating thoughtfully designed clothing for babies and young children using its signature BambooTec™ fabric. The brand focuses on making soft, breathable and comfortable clothing that is gentle on delicate skin while being kinder to the planet. Kidbea products are available through its D2C website, leading e-commerce marketplaces, and a growing network of Exclusive Brand Outlets across India.

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