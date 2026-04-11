Ghaziabad to undergo mega transformation with Rs 2,200 crore International Cricket Stadium and Aerocity Township

Ghaziabad is set for a massive infrastructural overhaul as the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) moves forward with a multi-billion rupee project in the Raj Nagar Extension (Morti area). The ambitious plan includes the construction of an international cricket stadium at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore, alongside a sprawling 380-acre Aerocity township.

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The combined investment for these two mega-projects is projected at approximately ₹2200 crore. After years of delay—having been initially outlined in 2014-15—the project has gained rapid momentum under the current Yogi Adityanath government, which has prioritized its completion to transform the region into a global urban hub.

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The centerpiece of the development, the international cricket stadium, will be built on 37 acres and will boast a spectator capacity exceeding 30,000. It is designed to host international matches for the first time in Western Uttar Pradesh and will feature high-tech lighting systems and a modern media center. Adjacent to the stadium, the 380-acre Aerocity is envisioned as an "Integrated Urban Hub" inspired by global standards. This township will house luxury resorts, five-star hotels, high-end shopping malls, and a state-of-the-art business hub. Additionally, it will include an international convention center, a sports academy, and smart residential complexes, making it a comprehensive destination for living, working, and entertainment.

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Strategically located near the airport, the project is expected to become a major magnet for both domestic and international investors and tourists. GDA Vice-Chairman Nand Kishore Kalal emphasized that the Aerocity model would catalyze significant economic growth, particularly in the retail and service sectors. By merging sports, commerce, and tourism, the project is poised to generate large-scale employment opportunities, ranging from construction roles to specialized service industry jobs. Plans are currently underway to have the foundation stones for both landmark projects laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a new chapter in the urban evolution of Western Uttar Pradesh.