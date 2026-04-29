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New Delhi [India], April 29: Ghaziabad's leading school, Silverline Prestige School, became the first private educational institution in India to host Google for Education's high-level global leadership during their landmark India tour, as the country emerges as the world's largest market for AI-powered learning. The high-level delegation, led by senior Google executives, visited the school to witness how artificial intelligence is being integrated into classrooms at scale, a model that Google aims to replicate globally.

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For the first time in history, learning has overtaken every other use case for AI worldwide, and India is driving that shift. India is now the largest daily user of Google's Gemini platform for education, with nearly three out of four Indians believing AI can improve student outcomes, according to a recent Ipsos survey. The high-level delegation observed live classroom sessions where AI tools function as essential components of instruction, not as add-ons.

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Naman Jain, Vice Chairman, Silverline Prestige School, said, "Being the first private school to host this visit is validation that India is no longer following global trends in education, we're setting them. We're proving that AI can enhance comprehension without compromising critical thinking. That's exactly what Google wants to scale globally. We're taking both Google's vision and India's educational ambitions to the next level by showing that AI integration at scale is happening right here, right now."

Google has committed ₹85 crore through Google.org to Wadhwani AI, targeting 75 million students and 1.8 million educators by 2027. The company is also partnering with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to build India's first AI-enabled state university. Indian users generated more than three million learning outputs on Google's NotebookLM in the past month alone, including quizzes, flashcards, and study summaries. Google's education tools now work across Indian languages, breaking the English barrier that has long limited ed-tech adoption.

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During the visit, Naman Jain, Vice Chairman, presented the school's educational technology strategy, demonstrating how the institution is advancing both Google's global vision and India's national education priorities. The high-level delegation engaged in extensive discussions with teachers about real-world experiences with Google's digital solutions. The program concluded with an interactive Q&A session where students and teachers posed questions on topics from career guidance to industry trends.

Silverline Prestige School has also become the National Capital Region's first Google Reference School. The award by Google recognises the efforts undertaken by the school for the best integration of Google's tools and technologies for learning, with a focus on empowering students and teachers to become confident and responsible users of modern technology. The Google Reference Schools program is a global programme run by the technology giant to identify best practices in the use of modern tools and technologies that can be scaled and replicated in other schools.

About Silver Line Prestige School (https://silverlineprestigeschool.com/):

Established in 1987, Silverline Prestige School is leading school in Ghaziabad promoting skill based learning and progressive education. Taking forward the lineage of progressive and experiential learning with a gratifying history of more than 20 years, Silver Line Prestige School is working in the direction of becoming an epitome of futuristic education, gradually inspiring other schools in India to move from marks-based teaching to skill-based teaching. SLPS is committed to nurture the leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of excellence and achievers who inspire others. It aims at providing students with a conducive environment to think, implement, create and conquer. SLPS is built on traditional values and is fuelled by international standards of learning. SLPS group is on the mission to bring progressive pedagogy to the forefront by making students think and not just learn.

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