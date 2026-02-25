GHR Trivana Wins Realty+ “Developer of the Year – Villa” Award for GHR USM Developers

Mr. Rohit Reddy Vangala, Director, GHR Infra, Accepted the Award in Person at Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards Hyderabad, February 25, 2026: GHR Trivana, the boutique villa community, has won the Developer of the Year – Villa Award 2026 for GHR USM Developers at the Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards, held recently in Hyderabad. The recognition highlights the villa project’s low-density, wellness-led approach in South Hyderabad, combining thoughtful design, strong connectivity, and a clearly differentiated lifestyle proposition. Mr. Rohit Reddy Vangala, Director, GHR Infra, accepted the award in person at the event.

Advertisement

Located in Tukkuguda (Exit 14, Nehru ORR), GHR Trivana is spread across 5.61 acres and features only 52 villas, keeping density intentionally low for privacy and a calmer community character. The development offers 4 BHK villas (239 sq yds) and 5 BHK villas (304 sq yds), with spacious, multi-generational living and everyday comfort, integrated work-from-home zones, and carefully composed outdoor spaces.

Advertisement

GHR Trivana’s focus on wellness and thoughtfulness GHR Trivana stood out for its emphasis on light, ventilation, and nature integration, with east and west-facing orientations, maximised cross-ventilation, and layouts designed to enhance daylight exposure. The project’s amenities include a swimming pool, gymnasium, a clubhouse, skating rink, sports courts, step gardens, and dedicated children’s play areas, designed as everyday infrastructure that supports family life. The project is also targeting IGBC Gold Pre-Certification, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and resident wellbeing.

Advertisement

Strategically located, GHR Trivana offers 20 minutes signal-free access to RGIA Airport, is within 20 minutes of the Financial District, and sits within a 30 km radius of major IT parks. With adjacency to the Nehru ORR, proximity to key recreational zones, and location near Bharat Future City, it aligns with the rising demand for premium villas in well-connected South Hyderabad growth corridors.

Highly esteemed recognition from Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards Now in its 16th edition, the Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards is among India’s recognised real estate platforms, bringing together developers and industry stakeholders for knowledge sessions on the road ahead for real estate, followed by an awards ceremony honouring top performers. The 2026 edition carried the theme ‘Turning Dreams Into Reality,’ spotlighting projects that demonstrate leadership in vision, planning, and execution.

Advertisement

The Developer of the Year – Villa category recognises villa developments that deliver a clear, differentiated proposition, evaluated across parameters, such as planning and design quality, liveability, resident experience, innovation in layout and amenities, sustainability and wellness intent, and execution discipline with compliance readiness.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Karteesh Reddy M, CEO, GHR Infra, said: “Launched in December 2025, with delivery targeted for February 2030, GHR Trivana reflects our vision of building responsibly with disciplined design thinking, sustainability intent, and value creation. The project is aimed at families who seek the openness of villa living, yet still want one-turn connectivity to schools, healthcare and the airport. We have calibrated every square foot to nurture well-being—from ample natural light to spaces that encourage neighbourly interaction.” About GHR Infra: GHR Infra is a Hyderabad-based real estate developer built on the core philosophy of Building Responsibly. Backed by 35+ years of legacy through our founders in residential, villa, commercial, and hospitality developments, GHR Infra has independently constructed over 38.5 lakh sq. ft. of premium residential space. With landmark projects like The Cascades Neopolis, GHR Callisto, and GHR Titania, we proudly serve 1650+ happy customers through a growing portfolio of 2,869 apartments and 50+ villas in gated communities—while actively expanding our future project pipeline.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)