GI Alliance Partners with IKS Health to Fuel Strategic Growth

Dallas (Texas) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinicians, staff, and patients at every step of the care journey, is proud to announce a key partnership with GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology (GI) services organization. Working together and leveraging the IKS Health platform, the partnership will deploy advanced AI-enabled technology and human intelligence to build an unrivaled revenue cycle management (RCM) process focused on GI and GI-allied specialties.

"We are excited about our partnership with IKS Health, designed to further enhance clinical and operational structures in our network of premier gastroenterology providers," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO, GI Alliance. "Leveraging IKS Health's care-enablement platform across our organization will allow us to focus on growth with a partner that adds the right combination of pragmatic technology and human expertise."

The collaboration will also leverage relevant clinical optimization features of the IKS Health platform that will enable GI Alliance clinicians and staff to reduce their administrative task burden and spend more time focused on patient care.

"In IKS Health, we have found a partner committed to continuously advancing their RCM solutions," said Gregory TenBarge, Chief Revenue Officer, GI Alliance. "Together, our expert teams are implementing best-in-class technology across GI and allied specialties."

IKS Health is pleased to partner with GI Alliance to support and expand their innovative growth trajectory across the GI health spectrum.

"Providing GI Alliance with access to our comprehensive suite of clinical enablement solutions including preactive RCM and document management will significantly optimize their workflows," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO, IKS Health. "As we grow our capabilities within healthcare, we look forward to building a strong and successful long-term partnership with GI Alliance."

