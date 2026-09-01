GIBS Business School, Bangalore Opens Applications for 2027 for PGDM, MBA & BBA; PG program to be Offered at 10-Acre MindValley Campus

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1: GIBS Business School, Bangalore, has announced the opening of applications for its 2027 academic intake for its flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programs.

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Following the success of its previous programs, GIBS' MindValley campus in Bangalore will host its PGDM and MBA programs for the first time, thereby creating a fully integrated postgraduate management education campus dedicated to academics and industry, innovation and employer and entrepreneurship, leadership and holistic development.

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With a strong emphasis on learning beyond the classroom, GIBS continues to strengthen its distinctive educational model through four signature learning experiences -- the IRE Program, CPMP Program, Business Mastery Program (BMP), and MindValley Program (MVP).

PGDM & MBA at the GIBS MindValley Campus

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The 10-acre GIBS MindValley campus was designed to offer an environment for students beyond classroom management teaching.

Suitable greenery, along with academic and technology, wellness and sports infrastructure, was envisioned to offer an environment that fosters academically, professionally and personally.

The MindValley ecosystem offers management education along with industry, entrepreneurship and innovation, career preparation, mindfulness and leadership along with student experiences all housed within the campus.

For the 2027 intake, both PGDM and MBA students will pursue their management education at the GIBS MindValley Campus, further strengthening interaction, peer learning and access to GIBS' signature learning initiatives.

The GIBS website describes the MindValley Campus as a lush 10-acre environment combining academics, wellness and student engagement.

PGDM - AICTE Approved, MBA Equivalent by AIU & Dual Specialization

The flagship PGDM Program in Bangalore at GIBS is a two-year full-time management program approved by AICTE. The program has also been granted MBA equivalence by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

One of the important advantages of the PGDM is its dual-specialization structure, enabling students to combine a core management specialization with an emerging or industry-focused specialization.

Specialization 1: Finance Management, Marketing Management, and Human Resource Management.

Specialization 2: Operations & Supply Chain Management, Artificial Intelligence & Business Analytics, Digital Marketing, Information Technology, International Business, Agri-Business Management, Healthcare Management, Product Management and FinTech Management.

This combination allows students to build a strong foundation of the established management functions as well as emerging business domains.

The PGDM is a 2-year program that is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in management with a balanced blend of academics, corporate exposure, research and entrepreneurship along with personal development and career transformation.

MBA - Bangalore University Affiliated with Career-Focused Specializations

The MBA program at GIBS Business School, Bangalore is affiliated with Bangalore University and is a two-year, full-time program.

By 2027, the MBA program will be moving to the GIBS MindValley Campus. This means MBAs will join the postgraduate learning ecosystem and complete signature development programs offered at GIBS.

There is opportunity to specialize in Finance Management, Marketing Management, Human Resource Management, Banking, Finance & Insurance Services Management (BFIS), Business Analytics, Healthcare Management, Startups & SMEs Management, and Logistics & Supply Chain Management.

Through the MBA, students will learn management fundamentals, as well as obtain practical experience through the offered internships and projects. Furthermore, students will develop an enterprise mindset and be prepared for the world of work.

This MBA aims to equip students with the critical business analytical skills they will need to succeed in the market of today and be prepared for the future.

BBA - Bangalore University Affiliated with CIRE & CPMP

For students beginning their management journey immediately after Class 12, the BBA course from Bangalore offered by GIBS is a three-year professional undergraduate management program affiliated with Bangalore University.

The program combines academic foundations in business and management with activity-based learning, industry exposure, mentoring, entrepreneurship initiatives and professional development.

GIBS currently offers BBA specializations in Marketing Management, Human Resource Management, Finance Management, Data Analytics, and International Business.

The BBA learning experience is further strengthened through GIBS initiatives such as CIRE and CPMP, helping students develop entrepreneurial thinking, communication, professional skills and career readiness alongside their university curriculum.

Four Unique Advantages of Studying at GIBS

IRE Program - Innovation, Research & Entrepreneurship

The IRE Program is one of the signature learning experiences at GIBS and is designed to develop an innovation, research and entrepreneurial mindset among students.

Instead of limiting learning to management theory, students are encouraged to work on ideas, research, problem-solving, concepts, entrepreneurial opportunities and business plans. The approach helps students understand how ideas can be researched, validated and developed into practical business solutions.

IRE therefore creates an important bridge between academic learning, innovation and entrepreneurship.

CPMP - Certificate in Personal Mastery Program

The Certificate in Personal Mastery Program (CPMP) is GIBS' structured employability, placement-conversion and career-readiness initiative.

The program focuses on developing students into confident and corporate-ready professionals through areas such as communication, professional presence, attitude, interpersonal effectiveness, resume preparation, aptitude, group discussions, personal interviews, JD-based training and internship or placement preparation.

The current CPMP structure is designed as a progressive learning journey covering workplace readiness, communication and interpersonal fluency, emotional agility, relationship building and personal mastery.

BMP - Business Mastery Program

The Business Mastery Program (BMP) develops a broader understanding of how businesses operate, grow and respond to changing environments.

Its learning areas include goal mastery, personal branding, public speaking and networking, life skills, employee mastery and business-plan presentation, enabling students to strengthen both their business perspective and individual professional effectiveness.

BMP complements classroom management education by encouraging students to understand business from an execution and leadership perspective.

MindValley Program - Learn More. Live Better. Lead with Purpose.

The GIBS MindValley Program (MVP) represents the institution's focus on holistic development and the philosophy of Mind • Body • Heart • Spirit.

The program brings together mindfulness and self-awareness, physical fitness and wellness, emotional well-being, environmental consciousness, social connection and community, intellectual growth, financial awareness, fine and visual arts, performing arts and signature life experiences.

Through this approach, students are encouraged to develop not only as management professionals but also as balanced, self-aware and socially responsible individuals.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

GIBS' approach to management education places significant emphasis on practical and experiential learning.

Students engage with corporate professionals, subject-matter experts, entrepreneurs and academicians through industry interactions, corporate projects, internships, workshops, conferences, live learning opportunities and other experiential activities.

The institution's location in Bengaluru -- one of India's leading technology, startup and corporate hubs -- provides an additional advantage by exposing students to a dynamic business ecosystem.

What Makes GIBS Different for the 2027 Intake?

For 2027, GIBS is strengthening its proposition around an integrated educational experience rather than focusing only on a management qualification.

The combination of the 10-acre MindValley Campus for PGDM and MBA, dual and career-focused specialization options, IRE Program, CPMP Program, Business Mastery Program and MindValley Program creates an ecosystem that connects academic knowledge with employability, entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership, wellness and personal transformation.

This approach reflects GIBS' objective of preparing students not merely for their first job, but for long-term professional growth, leadership responsibilities and an increasingly dynamic global business environment.

Admissions 2027: Applications Open

Applications are now invited for the GIBS 2027 intake across PGDM, MBA and BBA programs.

Candidates interested in pursuing management education at GIBS are encouraged to apply early and complete the admission process within the announced admission cycles.

Applicants can explore detailed information about eligibility, program structure, curriculum, specializations, fees, scholarships and the selection process through the official GIBS Business School website and admissions portal.

About GIBS Business School

GIBS Business School, recognized as a Top Business School in Bangalore, is a management institution focused on developing industry-ready, innovative and responsible business professionals.

Through a combination of academic learning, practical exposure, entrepreneurship, research, corporate engagement, employability training, leadership development and holistic student experiences, GIBS aims to create a learning environment that prepares students for the changing demands of business and society.

With its flagship PGDM, MBA and BBA programs and distinctive initiatives such as IRE, CPMP, BMP and the MindValley Program, GIBS continues to build a management education ecosystem centred on transformation, career readiness and lifelong learning.

Admissions for the 2027 intake are now open for PGDM, MBA and BBA programs at GIBS Business School, Bangalore. Apply at www.gibs.edu.in

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