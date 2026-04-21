GIBS IRE Conference 2026 Showcases Innovation with Venkatesh Prasad & 36 Student Team-Led Innovative Prototypes at Bangalore

VMPL

Advertisement

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 21: GIBS Business School, a Top Business School in Bangalore, was delighted to host the highly anticipated GIBS IRE Conference 2026 at its 10-acre GIBS Mindvalley Campus, a flagship platform dedicated to Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship. Over 250 top industrialists, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and innovators converged at the conference for the exchange of ideas, collaboration, inspiration, and meaningful interactions. The presence of former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad further elevated the stature of the event, drawing attention from across academic and corporate circles.

Advertisement

Student-Led Innovative Prototypes - A Major Highlight

Advertisement

One of the most powerful highlights of the GIBS IRE Conference 2026 was the Student Innovation Showcase, where 36 student team-led innovative startup ideas and prototypes were presented. This showcase stood as a strong reflection of GIBS' commitment to practical learning, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Adding a unique and engaging dimension, the Fashion Walk with its IRE Products, transformed innovation into a visual experience. Students presented their prototypes in a creative and visually captivating format, making it both memorable and impactful--truly embodying the spirit of innovation at GIBS.

Advertisement

Some of the Featured Prototypes

- X-7 IDEAPRENEURS - RePeel

An eco-friendly, hygienic peelable plate that simplifies post-meal cleanup with a sustainable, innovative design.

- X8 - TEAM VENTURE VIBES - AuraWarmth

A portable natural heat solution delivering 8+ hours of warmth (55-60°C) for comfort during cold weather and travel.

- Y11 - CREAOVATE - Edible Garden

A smart hydroponic farming solution enabling sustainable, year-round fresh produce with optimized nutrients and remote monitoring.

- Z4 - SWARAJ - Waste to Worth

An innovative recycling solution that transforms waste into sustainable construction materials, driving eco-friendly infrastructure development.

- X3 - TECH TITANS - Grab & Grill

A convenient portable grilling solution that allows users to easily set up and enjoy grilling anytime, anywhere.

Honoring Innovation at IRE Conference 2026

At an awards ceremony held to recognize promising student innovations, Venkatesh Prasad and Mr. Ritesh Goyal presented awards to those receiving them.

Team Z6 of Nexus (Led by Navneet Kaur) emerged victorious at this competition with their winning submission,

Snavara Naturals: an all-natural wellness brand focused on purity, sustainability and holistic living.

Aarin Moharana led this team which included Aarin Moharana (Nexus Leader), Vasuki Pravallika, Joshua Jebaveeran and Shyam L.

They created an exemplary project in terms of creativity with Snavara Naturals as their project, focusing on purity sustainability and holistic living.

- 1st Runner-Up - Team X1 (Leader: Deepanshu Saxena), for their project BreathEasy - An eco-friendly air purification system designed to tackle modern environmental challenges

- 2nd Runner-Up - Team Y4 (Leader: Nivedita Halder). Their project Sanjeevani provides quality of life enhancement through palliative care for cancer patients.

These projects were selected due to their unique ideas, practical applications and potential for real world impact.

Tradition Meets Celebration for an Epic Start

The evening began with a Lamp Lighting Ceremony to mark knowledge, innovation, and new beginnings, followed by an energetic Welcome Dance performance demonstrating unity, culture, and youthful energy. This exciting blend of tradition and modernity set the scene for an engaging and rewarding conference experience.

Welcome Address: Establishing the Vision for Innovation

Dr. Pallavi Vyas, Professor and Dean at GIBS Business School, gave a warm Welcome Address welcoming dignitaries, industry leaders, faculty members and students. She stressed the significance of cultivating an innovation-driven mindset while noting how platforms such as the IRE Conference play an essential role in developing entrepreneurial talent.

She underlined GIBS' commitment to experiential learning, asserting that true education lies in linking academic knowledge with real-world application. Her speech set an inspiring and expansive tone for the event, encouraging students to think beyond conventional boundaries.

Keynote Address: Establish a Fearless Entrepreneurial Mindset

Rahul Kapoor, India's top Mindset Coach and Inspirational Speaker as well as Author of Workwise delivered an engaging Keynote Session entitled, "From Idea to Impact: Building a Fearless Entrepreneurial Mindset," that really connected with audience members.

Rahul Kapoor stressed the significance of discipline, clarity, and consistent execution for success. He encouraged students to accept failure as an opportunity and build resilience against challenges; his engaging delivery and practical insights left an indelible impression among aspiring entrepreneurs.

Leadership Address: At The Chairman's Desk

Mr. Ritesh Goyal, Founder & Chairman - The GIBS Group provided an enriching address on the evolving landscape of business education and entrepreneurship.

He underscored the significance of:

- Focusing on practical learning over theoretical knowledge

- Industry integration within academic frameworks Innovation as the core driver of growth

Mr. Goyal reiterated GIBS' mission of producing future-ready leaders equipped not only with knowledge but also with confidence and capabilities necessary for execution of ideas in real world environments.

Special Guest Spotlight: Venkatesh Prasad provides insights.

At this event, Venkatesh Prasad - former Indian cricketer, cricket commentator, and President of KSCA. was present. His presence made an impressive statement.

Dr. Pallavi Vyas, in an interactive session, shared valuable insight from his cricketing journey. Drawing parallels between sports and life, he discussed issues like:

- Understanding the Importance of Discipline and Consistency

- Navigating Stressful Environments

- Responding to Failed and Setbacks Immediately Its

- Establishing A Winning Mindset

His captivating dialogue held the attention of an attentive audience, providing valuable lessons about sports as well as leadership and life itself.

Recognizing Excellence: IRE Excellence Awards 2026

The 2026 IRE Excellence Awards honored individuals for making significant contributions across industries. Recipients included:

- Rahul Kapoor - India's Leading Mindset Coach | Inspirational Speaker | Author of Workwise

- Geetansh Bamania - Promoter, CMD & CEO, Rentomojo

- Sanjana Anand - Indian Actress | Kannada Cinema Star

- Shiva A. Sankeshwar - Managing Director of Vijayanand Travels Pvt. Ltd., Director in VRL Logistics Ltd.

- Saurav Lokkesh - Kannada Film Actor & Antagonist, Popularly Known as "Bhajarangi Loki"

- Rishi Shiv Prasanna - Child Prodigy | Young Innovator | Google-Certified Android App Developer | Author | TEDx Speaker | Mensan | PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardee

- Asiya Begum - Kannada Television Personality, Model & Actress

- Aastha Jhala - Founder of India's first space architecture firm, AAKA Space Studio.

These award recipients represented a wide range of excellence, providing students with inspiration to pursue significant careers.

Networking, Collaboration & Future Opportunities.

GIBS IRE Conference 2026 concluded with an elegant Dinner & Networking Session, providing students, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders a valuable platform to connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas. Not only did the event celebrate innovation but it also fostered meaningful relationships that could shape future ventures or partnerships.

Find Out About GIBS Business School

GIBS Business School stands out as one of the Top PGDM/MBA Colleges in Bangalore, due to their commitment to excellence in management education. They provide industry-focused PGDM and MBA programs which aim to develop leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurial capabilities amongst students.

With an emphasis on experiential learning through platforms such as the IRE Conference and real world exposure, GIBS continues to equip its students for future-ready careers and successful entrepreneurial endeavours.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)