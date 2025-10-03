GIC Re to Host 29th FAIR Conference in Mumbai, 5-8 October 2025, Welcoming 700 Global Delegates

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: The stage is set for one of the most anticipated events in the global insurance and reinsurance sector - the 29th FAIR (Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers and Reinsurers) Conference, taking place from 5th to 8th October 2025 at JW Marriott, Mumbai Sahar, International Airport. The conference is organized by the Federation and is hosted by the General Insurance Corporation of India 'GIC Re'. The event will bring together over 700 delegates from India and across the world, representing leading insurers, reinsurers, regulators, and policymakers.

The Opening Ceremony will commence on 6th October with a Welcome Address by Mr. Sanjay Mokashi, General Manager, GIC Re and the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, followed by an Opening Speech from Mr. Mo'men Mukhtar, FAIR Secretary General. A special address from the FAIR President, Mr. Khaled Mohamed Al Badi and a Keynote Speech by Mr. Hitesh Joshi Executive Director, GIC Re. The agenda will also feature a Special Address by Ms. Girija Subramanian, CMD, The New India Assurance Co. Ltd and a Keynote Address by the Guest of Honor, Mr. M. Nagaraju, IAS, Secretary, DFS, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

This biennial event, organized since 1967, holds special significance as the 2025 edition not only marks the 29th FAIR Conference but also coincides with the 60th anniversary of FAIR. With the theme "Emerging Markets - Towards Resilient Growth," this year's gathering will set the stage for dialogue on the industry's most pressing challenges and transformative opportunities from systemic volatility and climate risks to technological disruption and sustainable growth strategies.

The conference promises high-powered keynote sessions, strategic panel discussions, and bilateral meetings, enabling participants to forge new partnerships and explore innovative reinsurance solutions. It also aims to contribute to IRDAI's Vision 2047, with a focus on expanding insurance accessibility and strengthening regional self-reliance.

The countdown has begun for this milestone event in Mumbai, a city that embodies resilience and renewal, making it the perfect backdrop for charting the future of the global insurance and reinsurance community.

For full details on delegate registration, Agenda and the evolving programme, please visit the official website: https://www.fairconference2025.com

