GIFT City explained: Why it is becoming a global financial destination

India’s financial landscape is evolving rapidly, and one of the most significant developments is the rise of GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City). Designed as a global financial hub, GIFT City is attracting international investors, financial institutions, and Non-Resident Indians looking for more efficient ways to manage and grow their wealth. Understanding what GIFT City is and why it is gaining global attention can help individuals explore new financial opportunities.

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What is GIFT City? GIFT City, also known as Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, is India’s very first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), nestled in Gujarat. It’s designed within a special regulatory framework that makes it possible for NRIs to carry out financial transactions in foreign currencies, making it a unique hub for international finance.

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Even though it's based in India, it acts like an offshore financial hub, providing top-notch global services and flexible regulations.

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Why is GIFT City gaining global attention? GIFT City aims to bring global financial services nearer to India.

Key factors driving its growth include: • Favourable tax environment: Non-Resident Indians and entities operating within GIFT City enjoy tax exemptions and incentives.

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• Simplified regulations: A dedicated regulatory authority offers a more efficient framework for global operations.

• Foreign currency transactions: Financial activities can be conducted in various foreign currencies.

These benefits really showcase how GIFT City stands out as a welcoming and competitive option compared to traditional offshore financial centres.

Key benefits of GIFT City for NRI’s GIFT City offers a range of benefits that make it attractive for NRIs.

• Tax efficiency: Interest earned is tax-exempt under current Indian tax laws for GIFT City savings accounts & Term deposits • Regulatory flexibility: It operates under an international framework with simplified compliance, offering global trading possibilities in 40+ major currencies.

• No currency conversion constraints: Transactions can be conducted directly in foreign currency without the need for mandated conversions to INR.

• Modern infrastructure: Designed as a smart financial hub with advanced systems to manage large-scale financial operations.

These features make it easier to manage international finances in a plug-and-play format.

What is a GIFT City account? A gift city account provides NRIs with a convenient way to access various financial services within the GIFT City community. Usually held in foreign currency, these accounts make it easy to manage investments, deposits, and international transactions with comfort and ease.

They provide: • Access to global financial products • Simplified cross-border transactions • Tax Advantages This makes them well-suited for NRIs managing international finances.

How can an NRI open a GIFT City account with IDFC FIRST Bank? You can open a GIFT City savings account by logging into your IDFC Bank Mobile banking application* or by contacting your dedicated relationship manager assigned to your NRE/NRO Account.

Choosing the right banking partner Accessing GIFT City services depends on selecting a bank that offers integrated global banking solutions. For example, IDFC FIRST Bank makes it easy for you with a Gift City account as part of its FIRST Global savings account option. With this account, you can hold funds in foreign currencies and enjoy international financial services. It supports smooth global transactions, simple digital onboarding, and efficient fund management within the GIFT City framework, making banking more convenient for you.

Final thought: How is GIFT City shaping the future of finance? GIFT City showcases India’s dedication to developing a world-class financial hub right within its borders. With its mix of tax advantages and access to global markets, it’s opening exciting new opportunities for both investors and institutions operating within GIFT City. As the number of investors increases, GIFT City is likely to become a key hub for how individuals and businesses operating within GIFT City manage international finances. This makes it an important player in the global financial ecosystem.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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