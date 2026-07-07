GIFT City partners with Vietnamese financial institutional firm to exchange knowledge and signs multiple MoUs

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Tuesday said that it has entered into a partnership with Vietnam International Financial Center-Da Nang (VIFC-DN), a newly established financial hub, to share institutional knowledge and best practices as Vietnam develops its international financial center.

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GIFT City said in a press release that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with VIFC-DN regarding the same. Alongside, the Indian International Financial Services Centre has alos signed MoUs with Tata Communications and CEPT University to support GCC growth, and drive research, innovation, and executive education.

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Having built India's only IFSC from the ground up, GIFT City will share lessons and institutional experience from its development journey as VIFC-DN takes shape. "The partnership will cover financial services, fintech and digital innovation, capacity building and financial sector development, while exploring opportunities for cross-border investment and stronger business linkages between India and Vietnam," the company said in its press release.

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The two institutions will also collaborate on joint research and publications, professional exchanges, conferences, seminars and outreach initiatives, and maintain institutional engagement on areas of mutual interest.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO, GIFT City, said, "International collaboration is essential to building globally competitive financial centres. Through our partnership with Vietnam International Financial Center - Da Nang, we will share the knowledge and institutional experience gained from GIFT City's development while exploring new opportunities in financial services, fintech and investment. We believe this collaboration can contribute to stronger financial and business linkages between India and Vietnam."

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GIFT City signed an MoU with Tata Communications to jointly position GIFT City as a preferred destination for GCCs, treasury centres, technology enterprises and other service-oriented businesses. The partnership will also cover stakeholder engagement, market intelligence sharing and business development initiatives.

GIFT City also signed an MoU with CEPT University to collaborate on research, knowledge exchange, executive education, sustainability studies, urban planning and capacity building, drawing on the university's expertise in architecture, planning, design and urban management. (ANI)

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