Home / Business / GIFT City secures ISO 14001 certification for Environmental Management

GIFT City secures ISO 14001 certification for Environmental Management

ANI
Updated At : 06:52 PM Mar 19, 2025 IST
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 19 (ANI): Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), has been awarded the ISO 14001:2015 certification for its Environmental Management System (EMS), it said in a statement Wednesday.

The certification, granted by Bureau Veritas, an internationally accredited body, underscores GIFT City's commitment to sustainable urban development and environmental responsibility.

The ISO 14001 certification is a globally recognised benchmark for organisations that integrate environmentally responsible practices into their operations.

This achievement highlights GIFT City's structured approach to reducing its environmental footprint across planning, construction, operations, and maintenance.

With this, GIFT City sets a precedent as a financial hub that prioritises sustainability while fostering business growth.

Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO of GIFT City, said, "Achieving the ISO 14001 certification reflects GIFT City's commitment to building a future-ready finance and technology hub with sustainability at its core. By embedding global environmental standards into our operations, we are not only ensuring compliance but also driving responsible growth that aligns with international environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals."

As India's first operational smart city, GIFT City has incorporated eco-friendly innovations such as the District Cooling System, Automated Waste Collection, and a Utility Tunnel--features that have set new standards for sustainable urban development in India.

These innovations help GIFT City in balancing business expansion with environmental responsibility.

GIFT City has been gaining momentum as a preferred destination for global financial institutions, fintech firms, and multinational corporations. The ISO 14001 certification is expected to further enhance investor confidence, attract environmentally conscious businesses, and reinforce its reputation as a world-class financial hub.

GIFT City, India's first operational smart city and maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), is a global financial and IT services hub, a first of its kind in India, designed to be at or above par with globally benchmarked business districts. As a leading Central Business District (CBD), GIFT City offers significant advantages such as reduced operational costs, favourable tax policies, and a vibrant community, making it the top choice for global and domestic companies in BFSI, IT/ITeS, fintech, international education, and other service sectors. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

