GIFT Nifty hits record USD 23.67 bn turnover, open interest crosses USD 21 bn

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 26 (ANI): GIFT Nifty recorded an all-time high single-day turnover of USD 23.67 billion on September 25, along with record trading volume of 5,12,023 contracts, as activity on the international platform continued to expand, NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) said in a press release.

The platform also recorded its highest-ever open interest of USD 21.87 billion, equivalent to around Rs 2.10 lakh crore, with 4,71,287 contracts, marking a new high in both daily trading activity and positions outstanding.

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The latest turnover record surpassed the previous high of USD 23.48 billion recorded on February 20, 2026, while the open interest record exceeded the earlier high of USD 21.56 billion set on June 25, 2026.

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NSE IX said the dual milestone marked a “new era for Gift Nifty”, as trading activity has continued to grow since the commencement of its full-scale operations on July 3, 2023.

Since the start of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has recorded cumulative volume of more than 76.19 million contracts and cumulative turnover of USD 3.52 trillion as of September 25, 2026. NSE IX said trading turnover has been “growing exponentially” since the platform's full-scale launch.

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The record comes as the National Stock Exchange of India has entered a new phase following its listing on the BSE on September 24. NSE shares debuted at Rs 1,800, a 0.84 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 1,785.

NSE is one of India’s leading stock exchanges, offering trading across multiple asset classes. Its unique investor base surpassed 11 crore in January 2025, while the exchange processed more than 2,000 crore orders in a single day on July 23, 2024, and around 29 crore trades on June 5, 2024, both described as the highest in the world.

GIFT Nifty is operated through NSE IX, an international multi-asset exchange established at GIFT City in 2017. NSE IX offers Indian single-stock and index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts and global stocks, besides primary-market products including equity shares, REITs, InvITs and debt securities.

The exchange said GIFT Nifty and NSE IX have also received regulatory exemptions enabling US customers to participate in derivative contracts listed on NSE IX, supporting the platform's international participation. (ANI)

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