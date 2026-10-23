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Home / Business / GIFT Nifty open interest hits all-time high of 4.78 lakh contracts worth USD 21.74 billion

GIFT Nifty open interest hits all-time high of 4.78 lakh contracts worth USD 21.74 billion

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ANI
Updated At : 08:57 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): GIFT Nifty has achieved a new milestone by recording an all-time high open interest of 4,78,079 contracts valued at USD 21.74 billion on October 22, 2026, reflecting growing participation in derivatives trading at India's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

According to a press release issued by NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) on Friday, the latest milestone marks another significant achievement for GIFT Nifty, which has emerged as an important benchmark linked to the Indian equity market.

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The exchange highlighted that trading activity on NSEIX has witnessed substantial growth since the commencement of full-scale GIFT Nifty operations on July 3, 2023.

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Since the launch of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has recorded a cumulative trading volume exceeding 78.12 million contracts, with total cumulative turnover reaching USD 3.61 trillion as of October 22, 2026.

The figures highlight the expansion of trading activity on the platform over the past three years, alongside growing participation in India-linked derivatives through the international financial services ecosystem.

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Expressing satisfaction over the milestone, NSEIX acknowledged the contribution of market participants towards the growth and success of GIFT Nifty.

"We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and for making GIFT Nifty a successful contract," the exchange stated.

NSEIX, an international multi-asset exchange established at GIFT City on June 5, 2017, operates under the regulatory oversight of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

The exchange offers a diversified portfolio of financial products, including Indian single-stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts and global stocks.

It also provides primary market products such as equity share listings, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), debt securities and environmental, social and governance (ESG) debt securities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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