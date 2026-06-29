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Home / Business / GIFT Nifty sets new milestone with record USD 21.56 billion open interest

GIFT Nifty sets new milestone with record USD 21.56 billion open interest

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ANI
Updated At : 05:53 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 29 (ANI): GIFT Nifty touched a record high in contracts, with the total contract value reaching an all-time high of USD 21.56 billion (around Rs 2.04 lakh crore) on June 25, 2026, as per a statement by GIFT IFSC.

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As per the release, the platform has surpassed the previous highs of USD 21.23 billion in open interest and 4,10,100 contracts achieved on October 24, 2025, reflecting strong participation and growing investor interest in the offshore derivatives platform.

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"On June 25, 2026, it recorded its highest-ever Open Interest of US $21.56 billion and a record 4,46,150 contracts," the release added.

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Additionally, trading turnover on NSEIX has grown sharply as per the release. It noted that since the start of full-scale operations on July 3, 2023, GIFT Nifty posted a cumulative volume of over 69.56 million contracts and a total turnover of USD 3.21 trillion as of June 25, 2026.

"Since the first day of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over $69.56 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of US $3.21 trillion till June 25, 2026," the release added.

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As per the release, the continuous increase in open interest reflects the broader participation and the trust of the global investors in GIFT Nifty.

"We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract," the release said.

NSEIX is an international multi-asset exchange set up at GIFT City on June 5, 2017. It holds over 99.6 per cent market share, reflecting its strong leadership position in the GIFT IFSC.

NSEIX and GIFT Nifty have received a Part 30 exemption from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) under Regulation 30.10, along with SEC class relief under Sections 5, 6, 15 and 17A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, enabling US customers to participate in derivative contracts listed on NSEIX. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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