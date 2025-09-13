Giftex’s ‘Paperworks & Sculptures’ Auction to Present Iconic Works of Modern & Contemporary Indian Artists

National, September 13, 2025: Giftex is delighted to announce its upcoming ‘Paperworks & Sculptures’ auction, a carefully curated showcase of rare and important works by leading Indian artists. The online auction, which is set for September 16-17, will include paintings and sculptures that represent the whole range of India's cultural legacy, from classic works to avant-garde modern works. With pieces by some of the most recognisable artists from many generations, the collection offers patrons a singular chance to interact with the changing legacy of Indian art. Speaking about the auction, Manoj Mansukhani, Director- Marketing, says, “The catalogue brings together an extraordinary selection of works from stalwarts such as M V Dhurandhar, Ram Kumar, M F Husain, T Vaikuntam, Jodhaiya Bai Baiga, Phaneendra Nath Chaurvedi, Himmat Shah, Lalu Prasad Shaw and Jayasri Burman.Each lot reflects the richness and diversity of Indian art, offering collectors an opportunity to acquire significant works across mediums and decades.” Lot no. 121, an Untitled sculpture by T Vaikuntam. This beautifully modelled sculpture portrays one of his archetypal Telangana women, draped in a deep blue saree and holding a purse delicately in her right hand. Both of her hands are adorned with bangles while the anklets accentuate her grounded presence.This lot is estimated to be acquired at INR 10,00,000 - 15,00,000. Estimated to be acquired at INR 8,00,000 - 12,00,000, lot no. 165 is an acrylic on wood painted easel by M F Husain. The Untitled easel is a vibrant extension of Husain’s creative universe. It bears Husain’s signature at the top, blurring the line between a studio tool and a masterpiece.

Lot no. 30 by Ram Kumar is an Untitled sculpture featuring a beautifully cast bronze bust of a woman. This work showcases the elongated visage while the patina across the surface enhances its sculptural depth. This lot is estimated to be acquired at INR 8,00,000 - 12,00,000.

Lot no. 22, titled ‘Frosty Moon’ by Himmat Shah is a striking bronze sculpture with textured surfaces and celestial blue patina, balancing tactility with elegance. It represents rough, textured surfaces with sleek and polished elements. This lot is estimated to be acquired at INR 6,00,000 - 8,00,000.

Another significant addition to this is the lot no. 116 is a large-scale acrylic painting on paper by Gurucharan Singh. The Untitled work depicts bold contours and brilliant colours weaving together a vibrant ensemble of characters, from a mother figure, musicians to energetic people from the town. The closeness and universality of communal life are both depicted in the piece. This lot is estimated to be acquired at INR 6,00,000 - 8,00,000.

Lot no. 3 is the M V Dhurandhar, Untitled work, an exquisitely detailed watercolour, depicting a woman holding an ink pen and a letter in her hands in traditional attire. Her smile and the rose flowers are the highlights of the work. This painting showcases Dhurandhar’s mastery of academic realism and his subtle portrayal of Indian culture. This lot is estimated to be acquired at INR 5,00,000 - 7,00,000.

Lot no. 20 is a watercolour, pen & ink on paper work by Jayasri Burman, titled ‘Nirmala’. The artist draws from her deeply rooted vocabulary of mythology, femininity, and nature. The mythological figure evokes a sense of harmony between a human, spirit, and the natural world. This lot is estimated to be acquired at INR 4,00,000 - 6,00,000.

Lot no. 13 is the Untitled work (Set of Five Works on Paper) by Ram Kumar, a rare portfolio from the 1960s - 70s reflecting the artist’s evolving abstraction through watercolour, acrylic, and pastel. These paintings reveal his visual vocabulary and understanding of colour and form. This lot is estimated to be acquired at INR 2,00,000 - 4,00,000.

The ‘Paperworks & Sculptures’ Auction will be conducted online at www.giftex.in. Bidders are invited to preview the full catalogue and register for participation.

About Giftex Giftex is a leading platform for online auctions, offering rare and significant works across art, design, and luxury collectibles. With a focus on craftsmanship, and storytelling, Giftex brings together discerning collectors and exceptional pieces that inspire personal connection and lasting value. Each auction is thoughtfully curated to present works of cultural and artistic importance, inviting both seasoned and emerging collectors to explore, acquire, and celebrate the extraordinary.

